The entire state of Oklahoma is preparing for a major winter storm that could drop up to 20 inches of snow in the western part of the state, according to the most hyperbolic weather forecasters.
The Stillwater area has been projected to receive up to 15 inches of snow, which will not melt off quickly as temperatures – currently nearing single digit lows – stay below freezing for another week.
People have already cleaned out the milk and bread aisles of local stores as local governments and school districts prepare for another weather-related shutdown.
Stillwater Public Schools was preparing to return students to in-person instruction on an alternating schedule before weather put a kink in those plans. A vaccination clinic for school staff that had been planned for Saturday also had to be rescheduled for Feb. 20.
"We were excited to learn that all PK-12 teachers and staff will soon be eligible for the vaccine and will work to make certain that every SPS employee that wishes to be vaccinated may do so in a timely manner,” the district said in a statement from SPS Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa. “To achieve this goal, we will offer vaccine clinics for SPS staff, send notifications of other opportunities through local providers, and continue to promote registration on the state's vaccine portal.
"SPS hopes to welcome students back to classrooms next week on an alternate A/B schedule, but looming winter weather may impact those plans. With record-setting lows and snowfall headed our way, teachers and staff are preparing for the possible necessity of delivering distance learning lessons to students while working from home.
On Friday, Feb. 12, district officials will discuss possible adjustments that may need to be made to the A/B schedule for next week if weather prevents a return for some, or even most, of that week."
The City of Stillwater also released information ahead of the weather about its snow and ice removal plan and how city services could be affected.
“Crews will be plowing snow in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until the snow has passed and roads are clear,” Public Works Director Mark White said.
Their first priority will be clearing sections of Main Street, Duck Street, Boomer Road, Washington Street and Downtown Stillwater to provide access to Stillwater Medical Center’s Emergency Room, fire stations, the Stillwater Regional Airport, Stillwater Public Schools and Oklahoma State University. Then crews will begin clearing heavily traveled (usually four-lane) streets before moving on to selected busy, non-residential streets that provide access to major roadways. Hazardous road conditions may cause a delay in emergency service response time.
The City issued a reminder that Sixth Ave is State Highway 51 and Perkins Road is US 177, both of which fall under the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Although City crews do apply sand to intersections along those streets, City Manager Norman McNickle previously told the News Press.
Oklahoma State University is responsible for all streets and sidewalks within its boundaries, except for portions of Western Road and Hall of Fame Avenue.
The focus will be on main thoroughfares and city crews won’t be able to clear residential streets or driveways blocked by snow, so residents should be prepared to not be able to leave their homes, the announcement warned.
The City of Stillwater has limited snow removal equipment because snow and ice usually doesn’t stick around long in this part of the country.
Trash and storm debris collection could also be delayed. If routes have to be canceled due to the weather, the city website will announce how Waste Management will make up missed services.
Electric crews will be on standby to address any power outages. Outages can be reported at Stillwater.org/reportpoweroutage or by calling 405-372-3292.
Current forecasts predict extreme wind chills in the -20 to -30 degree category, Stillwater Emergency Management warned.
“Frost bite is a real issue this weekend,” Emergency Management Director Rob Hill said. “These temperatures will be very dangerous, even if you are only outside for 15 to 20 minutes.”
He urged people to stay updated on weather alerts and warnings through Stillwater Emergency Management’s Facebook and Twitter pages: @StwSEMA.
The Mission of Hope homeless shelter is currently operating under emergency procedures due to the bitter cold, which means people will not need to have an ID or social security number to stay there. Sex offenders cannot be allowed because it is a family shelter.
The City issued the following safety tips for winter weather:
• Stay off roads if at all possible. If you must travel, drive slowly and use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.
• Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, then wear layers of warm clothing.
• Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and begin treatment right away.
• Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.
• Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.
• Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.
Updates and announcements can be found at stillwater.org.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
