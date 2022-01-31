Emergency Management Director Rob Hill said Payne County residents should begin preparations for the predicted icy weather as soon as possible.
Although he said it wouldn’t be as “extreme” as last year, precautions should be taken, and safety is still essential since this is the coldest weather Oklahoma has seen all winter.
“As much focus as is put on the type of precipitation that we’re gonna see, we’re gonna see some of the coldest temperatures that we’ve seen, and people need to be concerned about exposure to not only precipitation but to the cold,” he said.
What to expect
Matthew Day, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said Stillwater will “start seeing rain transition over to wintery precipitation” starting Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.
He said freezing rain and sleet would likely happen first, transitioning to snow sometime on Wednesday.
Hill said he’s been watching the forecasts and determining what steps to take to keep the community safe.
“This morning, we met with the city manager’s office and conducted a webinar with the National Weather Service to talk about what could start to impact us tomorrow evening, Wednesday, Thursday and even into Friday,” Hill said. “Tomorrow, we will meet with all of our core service groups department heads and talk about the latest changes to the forecast and what that means for us.”
Hill said he’s communicating with Utilities, Public Works and the City Manager’s office, figuring out the best way to stay ahead and prepared.
“We can get a game plan for what it is that we’re going to do – depending on the type of weather we get – so right now, the forecast right now is for light ice, freezing rain and snow to occur,” he said.
Hill said he discussed with the electric utilities to determine what the threshold is during the ice storm. In Feb. 2021, the Southwest Power Pool couldn’t provide enough electricity at times to meet all needs through the states it serves. It asked communities to save power, which temporarily cut some customers' power. Some customers in Stillwater were affected by this, but Hill said he doesn't believe that will happen this week.
“We’ve been working with electric utility today discussing what their thresholds are for icing,” he said. “So, for example, a quarter-inch of ice or more can start to cause us power problems, and anything less than that we’re not too concerned unless the wind is blowing relatively hard.”
Hill said public works would wait until the snow stops falling to begin plowing roads if needed, but it will continue treating the intersections on the primary and secondary routes.
Electric and public works weren’t the only ones consulted in this preparation. Hill said due to the subzero temperature, water was also brought in.
“Based on what happened in February … they’ve made some improvements and changes to the way they do business when it’s that cold, so we’ll bring them in and visit with them about what it is they need from us and what they need to do to prepare for those temperatures,” he said.
Preparations suggested by Hill
Hill suggested getting supplies needed for both home and car, and he encourages everyone to stay home if possible.
He said they aren’t concerned about power outages, but if it did happen, make sure to have supplies for that and a lack of water.
“Those are the things we’re wanting people to think about now and prepare for. Again, not that we’re worried it’s going to happen, but we want them to be prepared for it,” Hill said. “People need to be thinking about elderly, they need to be thinking about pets, they need to be thinking about their pipes. How are they going to take care of them throughout this next cold snap?”
Travel
Hill and Day both advised against travel, but cars need to be stocked with extra blankets, flashlights, and make sure phones are charged if it has to be done. Hill also suggested getting a red flag to put on the car if someone gets stranded.
“If people are going to travel, they’re gonna want to know the road conditions, but at the same time, we need their vehicle to be prepared,” he said. “They need to make sure their vehicle is fully thawed out before driving, they need to let somebody know where they’re going.”
Day said there will be snow accumulation on the roads, so stay home regardless of the type of vehicle someone drives.
Hill suggested telling someone if travel plans are made and giving an approximate time to get to the destination. He also said fuel up before traveling as well. He doesn’t anticipate anyone getting stuck for long periods, but this is just for precautions.
“We’re pretty much in the early stages at the moment, and we’re just trying to find out what’s going to happen because if this system comes in and transitions pretty quick to snow, we don’t expect any problems,” Hill said. “But if it comes in and has a hard time transitioning from freezing rain and starts becoming ice and stays in that freezing rain timeframe a lot longer than it can transition into snow, then we could start to see more problems.”
Hill said he would like to remind the community to watch the weather forecasts to stay informed, get a weather radio and to remember people, pets, and pipes during this time.
