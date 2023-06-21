The Juneteenth community celebration held Saturday at Southern Woods Park in Stillwater was not an event focused on the trials and tribulations of the past. It was an event focused on the community of now, emanating the message, “come one, come all.”
“These holidays allow us to put emphasis on different things, such as the freedom of the slaves, but in 2023, it’s about community,” said Karen Washington, one of the event coordinators. “For me, it’s about the overall intent, not the number of blacks or whites here. We’re all important, everybody together, and our history. We all come from different backgrounds, but together, we make one community.”
Washington said the purpose in sharing history is not so people can remain stuck in the past but so they can understand each other and move forward. She said with all the negativity in today’s world, she and others involved in the Juneteenth celebration wanted to make the event more about community and getting to know one another, no matter what your race or background.
“We’re wasting time. There are homeless people and people who need to be fed. There are so many more things that we could be doing instead of dividing ourselves,” Washington said of the world today. “Together, we’re stronger. We keep this division going, we’re doing the people an injustice; I don’t care what color they are. Events like this let us see that we can make this work. We don’t have to go backwards.”
At the beginning of the event, coordinators shared some of the history behind Juneteenth and sang songs, but the rest of the event was dedicated to fellowship with a diversity of people in attendance. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers served drinks while the Stillwater Fire Department served hot dogs and watermelon, and live music was played while attendees visited, played cornhole and painted at the Prairie Arts Center booth.
Attendees also played human bingo in which participants had to find people to mark of squares on their card. The purpose of the game was to get people to get to know one another, Washington said.
“We can’t move forward if the blacks are over here and the whites are over there and the Indians are over here,” Washington told her audience. "This is 2023, and we want to show what that looks like. We’ve made progress, and let’s show it by getting to know each other and understanding each other.”
Ramya Raveendran and Bakiya Babu said the bingo card game was a good idea for the event.
“People just came up randomly and spoke to us and said, ‘we are into this. What are you into?’” Raveendran said.
“It was a great way of getting people to get to know one another. We really enjoyed it,” Babu added.
