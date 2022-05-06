Speakers at Thursday’s National Day of Prayer service at the Stillwater Church of Christ were insistent on defending God and Christians’ role in the governance and leadership of the country.
NDP committee member and opening speaker Michael Shanahan spoke about the establishment of the National Day of Prayer, but also about a country that was fearing a surge in Communism.
“The proponents of Communism have been and are now determined to destroy our Constitutional Republic and a primary strategy of this effort is to discount the acknowledgment of God publicly and nationally,” Shanahan said, adding that the U.S. began pushing back in the 1950s. “The official motto of our nation became “In God We Trust.” In the summer of 1954, the phrase “Under God” was added to our pledge of allegiance by federal legislation. Ours is a nation under God. Psalm 33:12 reminds us, ‘Blessed is the nation, happy is the nation whose God is the Lord.’ In 1959 the Oklahoma Supreme Court declared, ‘…it is well settled and understood that ours is a Christian Nation holding the Almighty God in dutiful reverence. It is so noted in our Declaration of Independence and in the Constitution of every State of the Union. Since George Washington’s first presidential proclamation of Thanksgiving Day each such annual proclamation reiterates the principles that we are such a Christian Nation ... When we consider the language used in our Declaration of Independence and in our National Constitution, and in our Constitution of Oklahoma, wherein those documents recognize the existence of God, and that we are a Christian Nation and a Christian State…’
“It’s now too frequent that meetings of public body are without public prayer … We are meeting here this day to acknowledge day and seek His council.”
Jimie-Wray Mead, minister at the Stillwater Church of Christ said one of the Church of Christ deacons put the attendance at about 245 people, which was a bit of a drop but could likely be excused due to the severe weather.
Mead gave a lot of the introductions for the Thursday service in honor of a day he described as celebrating when “Americans across our country from the West Coast to the East Coast are coming together at state courts and state capitols, courthouses and businesses and churches to unite for one purpose – to pray for the United States of America.”
District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas prayed for the government.
“We ask Lord, that those in authority are brothers and sisters in Christ. That they forget not where they come from and with whose permission they govern but remain steadfast in ruling with justice and compassion and strength. That they in turn quickly turn away from arrogance, the blinding that may come with power granted to them and they remember their mission is God’s mission and not their own,” Austin Thomas said. “America was built in your righteousness. With visions of freedom and justice you established us. In obedience, hear our prayers for all who are in authority that they will come to knowledge of truth and be saved. Timothy gave us your teachings that every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities for there is no authority except for God and those which exist are established by God.”
The youngest speaker was Gunnar Diel, a seventh-grader who prayed for education.
“We know the importance of education in this country. Its success is our future’s success,” Diel said. “We’re thankful that it is in your hands. We lift up our teachers to you, Oh Lord, be with them while they work these tough jobs with long hours, putting together lessons, investing in their students both educationally and personally. Their selflessness usually goes without thanks, so we thank them now. We thank you so much for their hearts, Lord. Let them continue to have patience and let them rely on you throughout their day. Let your love rub off on them as well as their students. We thank you so much for our teachers.
“Father, we thank you for our school systems and the leaders that make them run. We pray that you will continue to bless them as they support our teachers. We know they put in long hours that most people don’t notice, but their dedication makes our school run more smoothly. Be with them as they make hard decisions in hiring teachers and staff. Let everything they do be in your will.”
Other presenters were Dan Ray and the Trail Life Troop, Carol Solick, Selena McCroskey, Maj. Gene Mastin, Joie Saliba, Marc Trotter, Matt Fletcher, Shelia Means and Thea Reust. Music was provided by Stillwater Christian School, Covenant Community School and DC Sound.
