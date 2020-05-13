Members of the Stillwater community gathered around the Stillwater Police Department to show support for the officers.
At 7 p.m., on Tuesday, officers gathered around for a surprise outside the police station.
Capt. Kyle Gibbs said it was a big surprise. All the officers were made aware and encouraged to be in front of the of the PD.
The Stillwater Fire Department showed up and blared their horns in support of the officers.
Officers were shown support by friends, family, and the community with signs and cheering from everyone.
