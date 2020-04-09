Stillwater churches offering alternate Easter services

Things are constantly changing during the current health crisis and church is no exception.
Most churches have gone to online church services to continue spreading the word of God.
Rev. Sondra Ladd, Interim Senior Minister at First Christian Church said all services are being held online.
“We are currently doing all services online, including midweek bible studies; Holy Week services and Sunday morning worship,” Ladd said. “Actually it has allowed us to tap into our creativity and learn and try new things.”
First Christian Church isn’t the only church here in Stillwater getting creative during this difficult time.
Jimie-Wray Mead, pulpit minister at Stillwater Church of Christ, is finding ways to make church entertaining for the congregation.
“There is nothing more energizing than seeing 25-30 kids with their parents,” Mead said.
Mead has activities the children can do including an at home scavenger hunt.
Father Mark Wallace at St. James Orthodox Church is having an especially difficult time during this time.
“All of the services will be live streamed, but it's not the same. Going to a football game is a whole lot different than watching it on TV, it's the same dynamic,” Wallace said.
All three churches are working hard to make this Easter a special one given the current situation.
“Easter will still happen. It will be a different and yet wonderful celebration of new life and resurrection,” Ladd said.
The First Christian Church will deliver eggs and baskets to each of the families connected to their church.
“Services will include special elements including music; creative elements and a powerful message of hope, it will just be offered online,” Ladd said.
The Stillwater Church of Christ will continue their Sunrise Service, it will just be done in a different manner.
The sermon will be presented outdoors to celebrate the resurrection. Mead encourages everyone to take their electronics outside during the sermon so everyone can watch the sunrise together.
“The Sunrise Service will use Facebook Live at 7 p.m.,” Mead said.
The St. James Orthodox Church has a different take on Easter than the other two churches. They will not be celebrating Easter on Sunday, but instead a week after.
“This year, our Easter is a week after everyone else's because it is the full moon on Sunday after the Jewish passover, it’s complicated,” Wallace said.
Wallace said there are 14 services that can be done throughout the week. Chanting of songs and prayers occur every evening during this week.
“Everything we do has some sort of symbolism attached to it that helps the church member participate in the action of Christ, his burial and of course, his resurrection,” Wallace said.
All three of these churches are different denominations, but they all have the same views.
Human connection is an important part of each of these churches fellowship to their community.
“Missing face to face contact – we are a close knit congregation. We miss our weekly smiles; hugs; conversations and personal interaction,” Ladd said.
Wallace mentioned online services are beneficial during this time, but it can also lead to casualness.
“The danger of online service is you can approach it very casually and we don’t want that. We want people to have a serious encounter with the lord,” Wallace said.
Ladd said that churches get a bad wrap at times and she wanted the community to remember that churches have risen to continue ministries during this time.
“The church does important work and is always looking for others to join in and be a part of the good they contribute to their communities and the world,” Ladd said.
Wallace mentioned the command “fear not” is mentioned in the bible 365 times and he believes that is what we need to do.
“I think that is the word of the Lord. Even when we don’t know what to do we are to ‘fear not' and keep our eyes on him and we will get through this,” Wallace said.
