The Stillwater City Council has advanced an ordinance to second reading that makes it easier for Code Enforcement officers to make property owners do something about junk or abandoned cars and other vehicles. If approved on second reading, the ordinance will take effect after meeting publication requirements.
The new focus on junk vehicles dovetails with the council’s previous work on cleaning up dilapidated properties, Councilor Amy Dzialowski said.
Code Enforcement Supervisor Paul Bostick said it’s something his department has been working on getting done for more than 10 years. The previous ordinance didn’t give his department the capability it to actually address the problem but the revised ordinance provides a framework for enforcement.
It includes an initial warning giving the property owner five days to remove, repair, enclose the vehicle in a garage or cover it with an approved car cover.
After five days, Code Enforcement may send a final notice via certified mail to the registered owner of the vehicle or the owner or occupant of the property where it’s located. They will be given 14 days to remove, repair, enclose or cover the vehicle.
After that the vehicle can be towed and stored at the owner’s expense. If the owner doesn’t pay, the towing and storage operator can take ownership and sell it to cover their costs.
The City can also fine the owner $560 per offense, with each day treated as a new offense, Bostick said.
The owners will have the opportunity to appeal and request a hearing before the City Council.
Bostick said the ability to abate the nuisance by having the vehicle towed from the property is important, because all he previously could do was issue fine after fine, which the owner might or might not pay.
Whether it was local owners who don’t have the money to fix the vehicle, let alone pay the increasing fines, or out-of-town owners who couldn’t be reached or refused to accept the notices, there wasn’t much else he could do.
A junk or abandoned vehicle is defined in the ordinance as any vehicle – including RV’s, travel trailers and boats – that isn’t operable, doesn’t have a license plate or has a license that is more than three months out of date. It isn’t about how the car looks.
It’s important for people to know that simply being old or in bad condition doesn’t make something a junk vehicle, Bostick explained. Some people have a vehicle that holds sentimental value and they’re reluctant to get rid of it but also don’t have the money or ability to fix it up.
It doesn’t matter where the non-functioning vehicle is located on the property.
The fact that the vehicle isn’t moving causes most of the problems, Bostick said. Grass and weeds grow up around them and mice, rats and whatever eats them make nests in and around the vehicle.
“My primary concern isn’t the appearance,” he said. “If something sits long enough in Oklahoma, it’s going to become a hotel for whatever wants to live in it … It become a health issue. As long as it’s running it doesn’t matter how much rust is on it. People can just start it up, and turn it around in the driveway to let people know it runs.”
Dzialowski said the City Council is concerned first with human health and public safety concerns and also with the “broken windows” issues that bring a neighborhood down, reducing property values, making people less likely to invest in their own homes by fixing them up and making it harder for people who want to sell their homes. It’s a way of protecting neighbors and neighborhoods
Sometimes there’s a perception that measures like this target people with less income, but that’s not the intention, she said. People may not know what to do with them and a reminder could help.
Code enforcement actions aren’t confined to lower income neighborhoods, she said Homeowners in a gated community in Southwest Stillwater were surprised recently when they received code enforcement warnings to clear weeds around their electric boxes so their meters can be read.
“Sometimes people need a nudge,” Dzialowski said. “… It’s unfortunate that it comes as enforcement. I think that staff has done a good job and hopefully people have seen the Council (in previous abatement actions where people had health problems or other hardships) be compassionate.”
Bostick said he also hopes the initial warning will motivate people to handle the problem themselves. Most will find that if they can’t deal with the vehicle themselves, they can often call a salvage company that will pick it up and pay them a little bit for it. Having the vehicle towed and then letting the storage yard sell it is another way to handle it that would be cheaper than paying a fine. There are also sometimes options for donating the vehicles.
Code enforcement in Stillwater is mainly complaint-driven but that’s no guarantee people won’t be hearing from a Code Enforcement officer.
“It’s not our intent to go patrolling for them but if we’re out doing our job and we see it, we’ll do something,” Bostick said.
