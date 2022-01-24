The Stillwater City Council has appointed Kevin Clark, a financial advisor and former Stillwater Board of Education member, to fill the unexpired seat on council.
The Council unanimously approved Clark, who was one among 12 applicants to the position. The seat opened when Dr. John Wedlake resigned in December. Council had six weeks to fill the position by appointment or call for an election.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said he was contacted by a few people in the community who had requested an election, but he suggested going ahead with an appointment, because it would be June or later before they could hold an election.
“Not all of these people would consider running for election. It’s a bit of a different animal,” Joyce said. “Personally, I think we should move forward.”
Joyce said they had a lot of qualified candidates to chose from, calling many of them “very qualified, involved, active folks in our community.”
Councilor Alane Zannotti called it a great pool of candidates before making a motion to appoint Clark, which was then seconded by Christie Hawkins. Without further discussion, council approved Clark 4-0.
Clark has previously run for mayor, losing the election to Joyce in 2018.
“I am humbled the City Council selected me from a candidate pool with 11 other outstanding candidates,” Clark told the News Press. “This is an exciting time to live in Stillwater, and I look forward to again serving our community in an elected position.”
Clark is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 31.
