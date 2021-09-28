The Stillwater City Council got a report this week on the condition of the city’s water treatment infrastructure, including its raw water supply and delivery system.
Stillwater’s raw water delivery begins at Kaw Reservoir and includes the Kaw pump station and the 43-mile, 36-inch steel pipeline that carries raw water to Stillwater’s water treatment plant.
The plant has a 4 million gallon steel tank for raw water storage but that’s not enough to meet the city’s needs for an entire day, even in the dead of winter when demand is lowest, Water Utilities Engineering Director Bill Millis said.
Engineering Director Monty Karns said the Kaw pipeline will eventually have to be enlarged or the City of Stillwater will have to build another, parallel pipeline.
Kaw Reservoir is currently the City of Stillwater’s sole supply, city engineer David Barth said. Oklahoma State University can provide some support with treated water from its system.
Changes will be needed in the future, including a secondary water supply, to meet demand as the system is called on to serve more people.
The existing raw water delivery system doesn’t have the ability to meet projected demand in the year 2070, Barth said. Another supply, a larger pipeline and more pump station capacity will be needed to meet future demand.
The Kaw pump station can deliver 14.4 MGD, less than the 18 MGD capacity of Stillwater’s treatment plant, limiting its treatment ability.
Barth said the current pipeline’s condition is still being assessed but some things are known.
The pipeline was built in 1981 and has had problems with leaks over the years, with at least 20 counted between 1981 and 2012. It has averaged about two-three leaks a year, but the frequency seems to be increasing. There have been three so far in 2021.
The cathodic protection system – a system that uses electric current to prevent the steel pipe from corroding – is not working. An assessment is underway and staff hopes to have it working again as soon as possible, Barth said. The pipeline’s coal tar epoxy liner has degraded, putting the interior at risk of corrosion.
More assessment is needed.
Four surge zones identified in another study were vulnerable to pressure waves until variable frequency drives were installed, Barth said. Those areas of the pipeline could have been damaged before the new pumps were installed.
Non-destructive testing needs to be conducted to determine their condition. That could require digging up part of the pipeline.
Assessment of the pipeline’s condition is ongoing, Barth said. City staff worked with engineering consultants over the summer to develop a plan with 11 alternatives that are still being evaluated.
Replacing sections of the pipeline, rehabbing segments by adding a slip liner, adding a booster pump station mid-way to the water treatment plant and rehabilitating or replacing the Kaw pump station to increase capacity are all elements of the plan.
Having more storage would allow repairs to be made and wouldn’t limit work to winter time when water use is low. It’s essential to being able to maintain the pipeline properly and safely, Barth said.
Alternatives for additional raw water storage include building an in-ground reservoir west of the water treatment plant along Yost Road that would hold 95 million gallons in the first two cells to be constructed and 190 million for all four planned cells. It would be a simple solution but doesn’t provide a backup supply, Barth said. The additional storage might meet needs for about a week.
Keeping Boomer Lake full with water from Kaw Reservoir is another option that would cost more but would also provide a backup water supply.
Adding more storage by any option would save money in another area by tallowing the City to defer capacity upgrades in the rest of the raw water delivery system. Having two water sources to pull from during periods of high demand would also give the system more flexibility, Barth said.
Using Lake McMurtry would be a similar solution but would provide even more capacity because it is much larger that Boomer Lake. It is farther from the plant and would require more pipeline.
The current Kaw pipeline would deliver water to McMurtry to keep the lake full. Then the same pipeline would be used to pump raw water back to the water treatment plant.
Recreational use of the lakes would not be affected, based on modeling conducted by the engineering consultants.
All three options would require constructing a new section of pipeline from the chosen storage facility to the plant. The Boomer and McMurtry options would also require pump stations.
No action was taken on the report.
Costs are for the various options are being developed and will be presented later this year.
