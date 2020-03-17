Stillwater City Council will meet tomorrow for a special meeting to discuss COVID-19 as it pertains to the Stillwater community and may take additional action. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at 723 S. Lewis St.
Although the meeting will be open for public attendance, the City strongly encourages online attendance in accordance with the State Department of Health’s guidelines on limited public gatherings. Residents are invited to watch live through the City’s Facebook Page, YouTube Live link at youtube.com/c/CityofStillwaterTV/live, AT&T U-verse channel 99 and Suddenlink channel 14.
Councilors will hear a report from Mayor Will Joyce and City Manager Norman McNickle about ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 virus. Councilors may discuss additional actions to protect citizens. Read the full agenda at Stillwater.org/agenda.
This meeting follows the City’s latest proclamation declaring a state of emergency, which began on Tuesday, March 17 and will remain in effect until Sunday, April 5. The declaration orders the closure of many public venues and restricting restaurants to take out or delivery options within Stillwater city limits. In addition, the City has closed some City-owned facilities and canceled events and meetings. Read about the proclamation, see coronavirus updates, and read the full list of facility and event closures and cancellations at http://stillwater.org/news/view/id/531.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) posts ongoing updates at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
