With Oklahoma surging to some of its worst COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations of the pandemic, the arguments for face covering mandates has only gotten louder.
Stillwater has had a face covering mandate in place since July. The City had, by emergency proclamation, required face coverings all the way back to the beginning of May, but reversed the decision after retail employees said they had been threatened with violence.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the lack of an extended emergency order for open meetings to be held virtually, the Stillwater City Council is going to meet 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Winfrey Theater of the Stillwater Community Center. Among the many things Council will discuss and possibly vote on is Ordinance 3463, which would extend the sunset date for the citywide mask mandate.
The mask mandate, left alone, would expire Nov. 30. The Council will likely vote Monday to change the date to Feb. 28, 2021.
Stillwater has seen active cases surge to 358. It isn't yet at the highest levels of active cases like those that came near 500 in September, but Stillwater Medical Center has reported a completely full COVID-19 unit – 10 in ICU and 9 in regular COVID-19 beds. Stillwater Public Schools has also announced that it will be going completely to distance learning next week, with Payne County in the red zone of the Department of Education's alert map.
Riley Flack, who organized the petition to recall the Mayor and City Council, based largely on the moves Council made during the pandemic, sent a message Thursday to organize opposition to the potential new mandate.
Councilor Alane Zannotti posted on social media that she was trying to keep up with responses to emails about the ordinance, but that she will not be changing her mind.
“As many of you are aware, there is a group of individuals who are working hard to recall the Mayor and each of us on City Council due to this mask ordinance,” she wrote. “This is the statement I made to them and what I would like to share with you:
‘In the midst of unprecedented challenges for our community, I have acted consistently to protect the public health and safety of all residents during this pandemic. I remain very committed to making informed and careful decisions that balance legitimate public health concerns with economic, social and community welfare.’”
The original vote on the mask mandate was unanimous approval from the city council.
“I respect the differences of opinion this has all created, but will continue to make decisions in the manner stated above,” Zannotti wrote. “While the majority of emails received have been truly a sharing of input and perspective, there have been a few that have been threatening and just plain bullying. These WILL NOT change my stance, or my commitment, to serve the community I love in the best way possible during this time.”
Councilor Amy Dzialowski earlier in the week shared a post with a #maskup hashtag that was shared by Mayor Will Joyce.
“As I listened to our Oklahoma healthcare providers speak with the Governor today about the crisis of COVID patients and the lack of capacity in all of our hospitals, I felt frustrated and sad,” Dzialowski wrote. “I am trying hard to remember that through all the rhetoric, distrust and misinformation, this is about neighbors helping neighbors. It’s time. This is the Oklahoma Standard.”
Via Twitter on Friday, Joyce shared a Tulsa World editorial that supported mask mandates.
Above the post Joyce wrote, “Masks work. They reduce the spread of disease and save lives.
You have the opportunity to *literally* help save the life of someone in your community. All it costs you is some minor temporary discomfort. Why would you not?”
The City is suggesting residents who would like to comment publicly can submit online by 3 p.m. Monday with written or recorded comments, which are limited to three minutes and must include the speaker's name and address.
"Video or voice recording comments will be played by a city staff member during the meeting. Written comments will be printed and provided to City Council members," the release reads.
To submit written or recorded comments for Items Not Scheduled for Public Hearing:
• Complete the Online Request to Speak at Meeting Form
• Upload your written comment, voice recording or video recording to https://nextcloud.stillwater.org/s/fY48SDiSLBPxeCe
• Recorded comments must be kept to 3 minutes or less. Written comments have no limit.
• All submissions must begin with the speaker’s name and address.
• Files must be received by 3 p.m. Monday.
