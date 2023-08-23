Stillwater resident Mary Hoyt learned to row when her kids were in high school, and she even competed in regattas (races). But when she moved to Stillwater, she searched in vain for 20 years for a community rowing club in the area.
“I had kind of lost hope that there would ever be anything,” Hoyt said.
One day, while riding her bike around Lake Carl Blackwell, she saw some Oklahoma State University students out rowing.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, what is this?’” she said.
That day, Hoyt sought out Coach Andrew Lennard, who had revived the Oklahoma State University’s Rowing Club Sport in the fall of 2018.
“What do I need to do to get into this boat?” Hoyt asked.
With Lennard’s help, Hoyt and a group of women created a Masters community rowing club in the fall of 2019 under the umbrella of the collegiate club sport.
Now, the Masters rowing club is looking for new members.
The Stillwater Community Rowing Club will host two learn-to-row clinics at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31 at the Oklahoma State University boat shelter on Lake Carl Blackwell.
The rowing club – a highly competitive, community-driven sport – is open to men or women 18 years of age and older.
For the first week, it’s open invitation. From there, the 10-week season, which lasts through Nov. 5, costs $120. The fee covers the U.S. rowing membership, liability and coaching and equipment costs.
Members will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays during the season.
“The idea is having a couple sessions of open invitation, come on out, no expense, no commitment, learn to row, get that experience,” Lennard said. “Then those who decide that this is really for them can participate throughout the 10-week full season that typically culminates in a fall or summer race or spring competition.”
Hoyt, one of four founding members, helped build the team with a group of women cyclists during that first semester.
“We have stayed together as a group,” Hoyt said. “Running these learn-to-row clinics, we just add on people every semester.”
The roster has 16 current members.
“But we have the shells (boats) to fill upwards of 60 to 100 athletes,” Lennard said. “We’ve been able to expand this masters’ program in parallel with the collegiate team.”
Coaches can accommodate class times for younger professionals who wish to join and may have conflicting work schedules.
Typically, members work on one skill per session. Rowing is an entirely new language, but the coaches break it down easily.
“If you know nothing about rowing, you won’t be overwhelmed,” Hoyt said. “There will be experienced people intermixed in the boat.”
Community Coach Micah Swedberg is a former OSU student who rowed with the club sport from its inception.
“When I graduated in the spring of 2020 I tried to stay away, but within a year and a half, I just missed rowing too much,” Swedberg said. “I loved being on the water. I loved the comaraderie that the sport provides without fail to the groups that row together.”
Rowing is for everyone, he said, and most members joined without having prior experience on the water.
“Most learned what a rowing boat looked like on their first day out to the lake with the team,” Swedberg said. “We teach the fundamentals from the ground up and teach members to feel comfortable and confident in the boat.”
Rowing is also a repetitive sport, he said, so if an athlete can take one stroke correctly, they can take thousands more without risk of impact or twisting joints.
“You don’t see many 60-year-old basketball players or football players, but you see plenty of cyclists who are able to continue their sport well into their years, and it helps keep them fit and healthy,” Swedberg said. “Rowing is the same way, and we have athletes from all ages and walks of life who have found their home in a boat.”
Regattas for the masters rowing club are held in October and November for the fall season and June and July for the spring season.
“It’s an inclusive and accessible community program,” Lennard said. “Whether you’re more interested in recreation and community and want to learn to row, there’s a place for that.”
Swedberg said competitions aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but some members are competing in their 60s and 70s.
The team won a gold medal in the Women’s Masters 4+ Stars and Stripes Regatta in June 2022 (four rowers with a coxswain). This summer, the team competed with a women’s 4+ and a mixed boat 8+ (seven women, one man with a coxswain).
“Some members just want to come out and learn the sport, and enjoy the fitness and relaxation of being out on the water,” Swedberg said. “Others love the competitive edge this sport can take.”
The masters rowing club will compete at two competitions this fall. The Head of the Oklahoma, a 4000m race, will be held on Sept. 30 at the Oklahoma City Boathouse District. The Frostbite Regatta, a 2500m race, will be held on Nov. 5 in Wichita.
“In the fall, we race down long, windy courses in an endurance competition, and in the spring we race sprints,” Swedberg said.
Hoyt encouraged new rowers who attend the learn-to-row clinics to wear athletic clothing and shoes that can get wet, and to bring water and sunscreen.
For more information, visit okstaterowing.org/community, or contact Diane Tipling at ebtipling@yahoo.com or at 918-770-3541.
