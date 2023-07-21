The scent of cinnamon and freshly baked cookies filled the air in the auditorium. The speakers spread the soft voices of singers performing Christmas carols, their melodies welcoming every guest who took a seat.
Inside, Christmas had arrived. But outside, the sun was blazing.
The Stillwater Community Singers hosted Christmas in July on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The immersive experience included cookies and hot cider, famous Christmas carols and even pictures with Santa Claus.
The Stillwater Community Singers host three different concerts – fall, winter and spring – each with their own theme. These concerts are performed by the members for the audience to enjoy. However, Christmas in July is an immersive experience where the audience is the performance.
The evening began with familiar carols – such as “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bells” and “Angels We Have Heard on High” – that the audience sang along to. Then, the audience transitioned to choral pieces like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Silent Night.”
The audience was given a program at the beginning of the event with the sheet music and words to each song. During the choral pieces, the program directed the audience on women’s and men’s parts.
With Christmas in July being a new event for Stillwater, the members saw a great turnout. The Stillwater Community Singers Marketing Director Kim Strom came up with the idea of Christmas in July during the summer of 2022 when the group went through a period without rehearsing.
“We all love Christmas and we love music and that’s just a way we can express ourselves in between concerts,” Strom said. “We wanted to get together and just sing and that was a fun way to do it. We decided to invite everyone.”
Mixed Chorus Director Paula Fitch gave Strom all of the credit, calling the event “Strom’s brainchild.” Strom’s idea was based on the fact that the Stillwater Community Singers needed to generate more visibility and bring more attention to the organization to attract more members.
“It was just such a great opportunity to just kind of get to know the community and the singers who enjoy this kind of thing, and to bring them in for an event during the hottest time of the year,” Fitch said. “We love to recruit new members, but I think it’s a lot of visibility that we need more of. We just want everybody to have a good time. It’s like our gift to the community because everything is free and we’re just providing.”
Christmas in July is all about recruiting new members. The Stillwater Community Singers want to show the community what their organization is truly about – people who love to sing getting together to do just that.
Without the constant flow of incoming members, the group would have difficulty staying together.
“We have people that come and go all the time,” Fitch said. “If we don’t bring new members in, then it’s always a go. You have to bring fresh members in – people who have new ideas, new voices, new personalities – because we’re a living organization, we’re not just stagnant… New members help us keep fresh and exciting.”
Strom said that the organization began new events like Christmas in July to reach a broader audience.
“We’re trying to get a wider range of generations who know about us to come in so that we have younger-aged voices (and) middle-aged voices,” Strom said. “Then, the older voices aren’t being taxed with supporting everything in the choir.”
The Stillwater Community Singers are a non-audition choir, which means that there are no requirements to join the group. The group has about 25 members, but their numbers are expected to reach 30 when the summer season is over.
During the fall, winter and spring months, the group gets together on Thursday nights to practice for the mixed chorus and the women’s chorus. The group is also trying to regain their men’s chorus as well, which has been dismissed since the previous leader passed away.
The Stillwater Community Singers encourage those in attendance at Christmas in July and at seasonal concerts to join the group. Each member is always ready to share information about the group to those who approach them at events and want to join.
Strom said that a lot of members see the group as a family, which is why she loves being a part of the Stillwater Community Singers.
“I definitely consider it my second family,” Strom said.
