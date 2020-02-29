One day, perhaps Will Petty and Walter Bowser will be able to relax.
Friday, at least the co-creators of Bubble Calm were able to celebrate with friends and family the official launch of their product – a chewing gum that promotes relaxation through natural ingredients. To get to that point, not so relaxing.
“A lot of hard work, preparation and long hours,” Bowser said. “Three years in the making, we had a pre-release back in 2018, now we’re releasing our new improved product.”
Friday was also the first time the product was made available to order online at bubble calm.net.
“We’ll look to do brick and mortar local sales within the next few weeks, seeking out those,” Petty said.
Bubble Calm is truly a homegrown story. Petty and Bowser grew up friends in Stillwater. They were college roommates. They dreamed up the product and got it going through the Spears School of Business and the university’s Food Agricultural Product Center. Now they have a workspace at the Center for Business Development at Meridian Technology Center.
“The genesis of this product is something Walter and I literally bounced off of each other one weekend when we decided we wanted to create something no one else has,” Petty said. “After significant research, we were surprised no one has taken this concept and done the legwork to develop this idea.”
They want to make sure people know that this isn’t a medical product, and wouldn’t replace prescribed anxiety medication. But it can help with nerves.
“People always ask if it has CBD or medical marijuana products and it does not. It has naturally relaxing active ingredients that have been used by people for thousands of years. The hard part was making it taste good, which took many months of finesse and hard work in the lab,” Walter said.
Petty said it works with the GABA receptors in the brain.
“If you are experiencing anxiety, it speeds up the GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) receptors in the brain and this can help reduce that speed,” he said.
Bowser and Petty have won various business plan competitions, including the statewide Love’s Cup which netted them $21,000. Now they can focus on the product, and whatever sales may come their way.
“We’re geared up to keep up with crazy demand,” Bowser said.
"We’re producing it all in-house right now, we can produce about 10,000 pieces in two days. About 300 packs. We can crank them out. We’re ready to go, ready to hit the ground running.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.