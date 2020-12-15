Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center will begin taking applications Monday for a new program created by the City of Stillwater to help residents impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
People who live within the Stillwater city limits who can demonstrate they lost income or had unexpected expenses because of COVID-19 can receive up to $1,500 in one-time assistance per household.
The money will be sent directly on the applicant’s behalf to pay rent, mortgage or utilities, limited to water, electricity, natural gas, propane or solid waste service, Our Daily Bread Resource Coordinator Shelby Mendoza said.
The application will be available online beginning Monday at ourdailybreadstillwater.org. Documentation of income loss or expenses will be required. The applicant must also provide the bills they are asking to have paid.
The Stillwater City Council has allocated $150,000 for the program and applications will be processed until those funds are exhausted or until the program closes on Jan. 25.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
