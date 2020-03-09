Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili received an award on Thursday for their support of local veterans.
James Battles, Commander for Chapter 820 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, said the staff here always makes veterans feel welcome.
Gary Lewis, an Adjutant, and Battles presented a plaque to the staff and the store.
According to Chapter 820’s recent facebook post, Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili even took care of the bill for a veteran dining in.
“We always tell our veterans to go to Ron’s,” Lewis and Battles said.
The two men raved on their admiration for Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili, and how supportive the staff is.
The manager of Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili, Jace Todd McIntire, shook hands and smiled big as he thanked Battles and Lewis for the award.
The staff all huddled together for a group picture with the award, customers watched as Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili were recognized for their great work.
