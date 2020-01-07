The Stillwater Eighth Grade Band was selected as an Honor Group for the 2020 Oklahoma Music Educators Association Conference, to be held in Tulsa this month. Stillwater was the only junior high group selected to perform.
This Thursday, the band will perform a preview of the pieces that they will perform next week at the conference. The community is invited to attend the preview performance at the Stillwater High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Stillwater Eighth Grade Band’s will appearance in the OkMEA Conference Honor Group program will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the event can be purchased for $20 at the door.
