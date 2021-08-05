Electric bills will be going up in Stillwater by a few dollars per month, but that increase isn’t nearly as much as it could have been.
The Stillwater City Council, acting in its capacity as the trustees of the Stillwater Utilities Authority on Monday, heard options for recovering sharply higher energy costs incurred by the City’s electric utility last winter.
Energy production and wholesale power costs spiked in February during a period of frigid weather that drove natural gas prices sky high and triggered an energy crisis in the central U.S. for several weeks.
The Grand River Dam Authority, Stillwater’s wholesale power provider, has reported its cost to buy the energy needed for all of its customers in February will be approximately $102 million, Electric Utilities Director Loren Smith told the trustees. Stillwater’s proportional share of that is $7.139 million.
The City of Stillwater announced in April that it was working to determine the best way to cover the high cost of wholesale power purchased during the crisis. Utilities have procedures for passing increased costs on to their customers.
GRDA administers a Power Cost Adjustment schedule that allows it to account for variation in fuel costs and market revenue, usually recovering costs over a 12-month period.
But in this case, GRDA told the City of Stillwater it planned to spread the increased cost over multiple years to minimize the impact on customers.
“At this point we do not know how many years that will be or the total amount that needs to be recovered” Smith said in April. “GRDA has committed to use reserve funds to absorb some, but not all, of those costs.”
The earliest billing under the new PCA structure was expected to come as early as Aug. 5.
GRDA is offering three options for covering those higher costs, Smith explained Monday.
Option 1 spreads payments over 120 months. That option includes bond administration fees and other carrying costs, which can’t truly be known until GRDA finds out how many of its customers want that option, Smith explained. It will also depend on the market.
“They don’t want to commit to a number because they don’t know what that is yet,” he said.
Finance Director Christy Cluck said she thinks the interest rate would be around 5%.
That would increase Stillwater’s cost by about $350,000, the trustees estimated.
Option 2 is to pay in full with no carrying costs.
Option 3 is to spread payments over 12 months with no carrying costs using GRDA’s traditional PCA calculation.
The SUA has money available for either option 2 or 3 from $3.8 million that normally would have been transferred to the General Fund that didn’t have to be transferred in the last fiscal year because city staff made deep cuts to their operating budgets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would be combined with money taken from the electric department’s Rate Stabilization Fund, Smith said. The RSF is a reserve designated for capital improvement projects, and using those funds would impact the capital improvement plan.
Short-term projects that could be affected include Sixth Avenue transmission line relocation, installing LED streetlights, relocating infrastructure for the Boomer Lake Station redevelopment, scheduled vehicle replacement and other distribution and transmission maintenance.
Long-term projects that could be impacted include substation upgrades, transmission upgrades and maintenance on the power plant.
Passing the cost along to customers to repay the RSF over time would lessen that impact, Smith said. A 100% pass-through would ensure there is no long-term impact on the SUA’s finances.
The RSF has also been used in the past to absorb unexpected expenses so customers wouldn’t see big increases in their bills. It has usually been thought of as being a way to handle catastrophic expenses due to disasters infrastructure damage. This is an unexpected type of catastrophic situation, the trustees noted.
“This is exactly what the Rate Stabilization Fund is for, in addition to maintaining the grid around town,” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “It was never designed to deal with a $7 million cost overrun.”
Smith presented a model that showed the SUA paying the full amount then splitting the costs 50/50 between with customers as a pass-through charge paid over 36 months.
It would increase the average residential bill by about $2.40 per month and the average commercial bill by about $5 per month, he said. It would be added to the Production Cost Adjustment Stillwater Electric already includes in its billing.
But it could also be broken out, he confirmed after Councilor Amy Dzialowski said she thinks that kind of transparency would be important for the city utility’s customers.
McNickle recommended using the RSF to pay GRDA.
“There are private companies out there that are certainly for-profit and they are going to pass along every penny … It’s time for us to pay up,” he said. “This is going to hurt from the standpoint of Loren’s capital projects but we can recover it over time and pick and choose those projects that are priorities.”
The SUA will probably need to cut its check to GRDA in late August or September, Smith said. Customers could see their first increases in October.
The trustees ultimately decided to pay the full balance of almost $7.2 million to GRDA over 12 months with no interest and collect 50% of that cost from customers over 36 months.
Dzialowski said keeping the cost per month down is important, a lesson she learned from serving on the Recycling Task Force.
Some people might not notice a few dollars but for others, those dollars are all budgeted, she said. The SUA needs to keep it as low and manageable as possible.
It will also be important for utility customers to understand that the SUA has a reserve but this is eating it all up, Mayor Will Joyce said. The reserve will have to be replenished or the City will find itself in serious trouble if there is another emergency situation.
What happened in February?
Changes had to be made to the SUA budget in February due to an unexpected increase in fuel cost to produce power. The spike came during a period that combined extreme cold weather with production failures that led to rolling blackouts across a broad region of the central U.S.
On Feb. 22, the SUA trustees authorized a budget amendment that increased the amount spent for natural gas to produce electricity from $1.6 million to $21.6 million for the year. There was a corresponding increase in energy payment revenue from the Grand River Dam Authority taking the amount Stillwater receives from $1.3 million to $21.3 million.
The City’s bill to produce power during the energy crisis was approximately $15.7 million.
The City of Stillwater was able to pay the increased bill from its natural gas provider by using reserve funds combined with a partial advance on the energy payment from GRDA, Smith said. The remaining energy payment was to be used to replenish the reserve fund.
GRDA worked with the Southwest Power Pool, the organization that manages the power grid and the wholesale power market in this part of the country, to provide a make-whole payment of $4,165,942 that was received in April.
The payment allowed the City of Stillwater to recover the true cost of the energy it produced for the power pool during the crisis and replenish the reserve funds used to pay its natural gas bill.
On April 22, the City of Stillwater released an explanation of the events that led to the large bill.
The City of Stillwater had to deal with two parts of the equation: The cost of natural gas used to generate electricity it produces and puts into the system and the cost of wholesale power purchased from the Grand River Dam Authority and distributed to customers.
During the crisis, the cost of natural gas reached record highs, climbing from $2.85 per dekatherm to $428 for six straight days. McNickle said at one point the cost spiked to around $1,200 per dekatherm.
Stillwater’s power plant, which provides energy production as needed for the Southwest Power Pool, was called on to run 24 hours a day for about 10 days.
Stillwater was directed by GRDA, which is the City’s market participant in the SPP, to “run at all costs,” the report from the City said.
“That meant no matter what the cost of natural gas was, and if the units were available, they were to be online to support the SPP, Smith said. “We were also instructed that we could not take an economic outage.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.