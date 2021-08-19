The Stillwater Elks Lodge is bringing the tantalizing smell of wood smoke and grilled meat back to Stillwater next month as its Blaz-A-Thon barbecue contest – recognized by the Oklahoma Barbecue Association as the longest running barbecue competition in the state – returns after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Elks are making some changes to the event going forward. It will no longer be sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, so it won’t serve as a qualifier for other competitions.
Now known as the Backyard Blaz-A-Thon, the competition is targeted toward the amateur backyard pit master or griller who wants to compete for bragging rights, Elks member Brandon Quiring said. This is an event for the average person whose friends and family have been telling them they should enter a barbecue contest.
KCBS sanctioning came with significant costs and didn’t really help in terms of raising more funds for the organizations the Elks support, Quiring explained. Most of the money raised comes from the meals they sell on Saturday as opposed to competitor entry fees.
Two competitors have already registered and paid their entry fees and at least 10 more have expressed interest, he said. The Elks have room for 42 cookers to set up in their parking lot and more space is available in the nearby pecan grove. The competition has attracted up to 50 cookers in the past so there is plenty of room for people interested in competing.
The entry fee is $100.
Meal tickets are available for $15 advance at Blazathon.org or $17 at the event for a plate that includes pulled pork, ribs, smoked sausage, potato salad and bread.
Funds raised through Blaz-A-Thon help support Kickin’ Childhood Hunger, a nonprofit working to eliminate childhood hunger in north central Oklahoma, and to support other Elks projects and programs.
The Elks donate thousands of dollars each year to charity and raised more than $170,000 for charity through Blaz-A-Thon, Larry Jimison, a Past Exalted Ruler told the News Press in 2015.
Some things about the event Stillwater knows and loves haven’t changed.
The Elks Lodge will host an open house Sept. 17 and 18 so the community can check out the lodge, learn more about the organization and what they do. Membership applications will be available.
Set-up for competitors will be Friday morning through afternoon and the public is welcome to come meet them Friday evening.
Live music from Casey West and Wyatt Flores, Armadillo Killers and Andrew Coakly begins at 6 p.m. Morgan will be performing in the lounge.
The organizers hope moving Blaz-A-Thon to September will provide better weather for an outdoor event.
The Elks are eager for people to see what they have done in recent years because the building’s exterior needs some attention and doesn’t tell the whole story, Quiring said.
Over the past few years, the Elks have made improvements like renovating the lounge area and remodeling the bathrooms to make them accessible and ADA compliant.
Exterior improvements are part of the Elks’ capital improvement plan.
Quiring said the Elks will be pulling out the stops as they prepare to feed what has been about 2,000 people most years. Meals are available for carry-out and drive-through pick-up as well.
Lodge members will start working working on the meal the preceding Monday and be hard at it by 5 a.m. Saturday as they prepare to serve.
“It’s an all-hands-on deck, all week thing,” Quiring said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
