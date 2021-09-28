With operations and maintenance costs rising, it’s time for the City of Stillwater to begin making decisions about the future of its water treatment system.
Aging infrastructure, new water quality regulations, growing population and a larger customer base coupled with weaknesses revealed last February during a period of extreme winter weather are putting pressure on a system that was built almost 40 years ago.
The current system is at an inflection point where decisions about its future need to be made, Water Utilities Engineering Director Bill Millis said. About 50 years ago, the City of Stillwater decided to make major investments in its water system, building a 46-mile pipeline to a Kaw Lake, a new water source, and a few years later, building a new water treatment plant.
Those choices increased Stillwater’s treatment capacity to serve a growing population. The previous plant’s capacity would have only served a maximum of 40,000 people, he explained.
“In the late 1970s, the community made a decision to invest in Kaw Lake,” Millis said. “Stillwater absolutely could not have become what it is today without Kaw Lake … This time it relates to how we maintain and renew that critical infrastructure.”
Other cities like Wichita, Enid, Norman, Oklahoma City, Clinton and Bartlesville are facing similar decisions for the same reasons, he said.
Stillwater has been making critical system improvements for more than a decade.
The City commissioned an evaluation of the Kaw water line and pump station in 2103 and has since made some improvements to that portion of the system. Since 2010 it has made a number of improvements to the water treatment plant, conducted a pilot study to optimize water quality and installed an emergency generator.
But staff realized it was time to take a hard look at a long-term plan before investing more into the existing facilities, Millis said. Up to $50 million in upgrades were being considered as part of a 50-year water investment strategy.
“Do we continue to repair, rehabilitate and upgrade as needed – being aware you can only repair things for so long, eventually you have to replace them,” he asked. “Or do you take this opportunity to address the concerns with a planning effort?”
Millis said this is an opportunity for the City of Stillwater to decide how it should invest rather than letting future emergencies drive the decisions. It’s also a way to avoid winding up at a dead end and having to make costly changes.
He outlined the issues facing the City’s water system and Tom Crowley, an engineering consultant, presented three alternatives for addressing Stillwater’s water treatment plant.
Stillwater’s water treatment plant meets or exceeds all water quality standards in spite of now having to meet more than 90 of them as compared to the 20 in place in 1970, Crowley said.
But Millis said it becomes more expensive and takes more effort over time with old equipment. It’s also harder to do it and still meet customer expectations for taste and odor.
The calculations for improvements were looked at over a 50 year life cycle. Starting in the right direction could ultimately save tens of million of dollars over the next 50-years, he said.
The current plant was built in 1985 and had the capacity to treat 12 million gallons per day. That was expanded to 18 MGD in 1999.
As residents learned when the pump station at Kaw Lake froze up, the City of Stillwater only has 4 million gallons of raw water in storage and doesn’t have enough treated water to meet all needs.
The raw water storage is inadequate to meet one day of usage even in the dead of winter, when usage is usually no more than 5-6 MGD, Millis said.
In addition to serving Stillwater residents, the City of Stillwater provides water to the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and four water systems that serve multiple other systems. More than 70,000 people are impacted by Stillwater’s water system, he said.
The options for addressing Stillwater’s water treatment needs include building a new plant, rehabilitating and expanding the current plant or a hybrid approach that would preserve some of the current facility and add some new systems to the treatment process.
Crowley said a cost/benefits analysis showed a new plant having the highest benefit and lowest cost over both a 20 and a 50 year life cycle.
All three options would provide Stillwater with a capacity to treat 24 MGD, which would serve its system needs for 20 years, and the ability to expand that to 30 MGD, which would serve projected needs for 50 years, Crowley said.
Costs for the options are being developed and were not presented.
The City Council did not take action on the report.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
