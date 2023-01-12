In November 2021, Jerry and Yolanda Owens could never have imagined how much their lives were about the change forever.
Yolanda contracted COVID-19, and despite recovering from the initial illness, her health continued to decline over the next several weeks until she ended up in the hospital around Christmas time.
“I passed out at home, and that’s when I ended up in the hospital,” she said. “When I came to, they told me there was nothing they could do and that I would have to go to Tulsa. That’s when I found out I had kidney failure.”
What seemed like overnight, Owens went from being a woman who cleaned university sorority houses and actively spent time with her children and grandchildren to being a shut in with limited mobility.
“This has been horrifying in so many ways,” Owens said. “My life has changed a lot. I loved working. Now, it’s hard to go visit any of my family out of town. I can’t do anything. It’s been a strain.”
Owens now takes 15 pills a day and goes to dialysis for three hours three days per week. She is on a waitlist for a new kidney.
“When I first started dialysis, when I would get out of there, I couldn’t do much of anything. I couldn’t move; I couldn’t eat. In the beginning, sometimes I would pass out from the kidney pain,” she said, adding that she and her husband, Jerry, both now have hip problems and walk with a limp from the multiple times she passed out and fell early on in her condition.
“I’m doing much better compared to what I was, but I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” Owens said.
Along with the physical strain has come the financial burden as medical bills have begun pouring in, along with copays and gas expenses for the numerous trips to doctors’ offices.
“From the beginning, it financially drained us because there were doctor copayments and transporting back and forth to doctors’ offices. We have to worry about every nickel and dime right now,” said Jerry Owens, who said he is now struggling to even pay their day-to-day bills. “It bothers me quite a bit when I can’t do things for my wife and provide for her. Every day is a scuffle over bills.”
Then there is the impending cost of a kidney transplant, which will be $5,000 out of pocket after insurance coverage.
Owens, a retired postal worker, is known for his cross-country touring as a gospel singer, which he has largely given up because he is afraid to leave Yolanda for too long.
As their situation grew darker, Jerry Owens said he turned to God.
“I got down on my knees and I said, ‘help me, Lord.’ and he said, ‘get out there into the land and let the people know,’” Jerry Owens said.
That’s when his family started a Giving Tuesday page to see if they could get help covering costs.
“Right now, things are looking really dim. I am not trying to beg people for a free hand out. We are just trying to stay afloat,” Jerry said. “When God touches his people, they are going to react. The only thing keeping me from going insane is God’s word. If I thought about all these bills and things all at once, it would make me crazy, so I can’t. I have to just give it to the Lord. Through it all, the Lord will bring us through.”
To donate to the Owens, visit their Giving Tuesday page at https://givingtuesday.mightycause.com/story/Yolandaowens
