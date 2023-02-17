For the Gutierrez family, serving food to people in the Stillwater community is not just a job – it’s a passion.
“Growing up, I was always inside my family’s taco stand, helping in the kitchen,” said Jesus Gutierrez, who now operates Café Mona with the rest of his parents and two siblings. “Us kids loved it because we got to get high quality food from our parents all the time.”
Gutierrez said his parents, Saul and Angeles, are both originally from Mexico and both love to cook.
“The taco stand was my mother’s idea, and my dad wanted to help her make her dream come true,” he said. “And it just blossomed into what it is today. You will always see my mom and dad working at the restaurant. They don’t necessarily need to always be there, but they love to be there.”
Café Mona started out in Oklahoma City before the family found a location in Stillwater in the shopping center located in front of the Walmart Super Center on 6th Avenue. The business just moved to a new, larger space across the parking lot.
Running the family business has not always been smooth sailing, according to Gutierrez, who said they first opened Café Mona in 2019.
“We were very excited, and the same day we opened our doors was the same day the United States found out there was a COVID outbreak on a cruise ship in the U.S.,” he said. “A short time later, every other table had to be put up, so we only had half the restaurant at our disposal. But we did carry out orders and used Door Dash, so we managed to stay afloat.”
Gutierrez said what makes his family’s restaurant so unique is how involved they are in the community and that they treat their customer’s like family. That and signature food and coffee. All the food served at the restaurant is made from his mother’s recipes.
“My mom is always doing something new in the kitchen, and she still regularly teaches me something new with new flavors and recipes. Sometimes, she’ll just whip up a new salsa one day, and we’ll share it with our customers at the restaurant.”
A couple of restaurant favorites are The Chilaquiles, a plate with homemade Mexican chips smothered in red sauce, steak bits, guacamole, cilantro and an egg, and the Alex Comal, which is marinated pork with chunks of pineapple and white cilantro lime rice and black beans that’s smothered in homemade white queso blanco.
And Gutierrez’ sister, Miriam Hernandez, is the genius behind the coffee, making specialty coffees like the Horchata made with Latino cinnamon and the Mexican Mocha made with Mexican chocolate.
“My dad is from the coast in Mexico while my mom is from a border town in northern Mexico, so there is a diversity to the food we make, and some of it has a tropical, Puerto Rican flare to it,” Hernandez said. “My dad’s tamales are not your traditional corn husk tamales; they’re made with plantains. So, we attract a large Latino customer base here because you won’t find anywhere else that serves plantains.”
Gutierrez said since his family started the business, he feels like it’s paid off.
“I love how both of my parents are continuously involved, but I would love if at some point, they can just sit back and enjoy what they have created because they have both worked so hard their entire lives, and they deserve to have a vacation,” he said. “We are all just so happy and so blessed.”
If you go
Location: 211 N. Perkins Rd., Suite 30
Phone: 405-332-5753
Hours of operation: Closed Mondays. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
