The Family Feud episode featuring a Stillwater family will be postponed due to a ransomware attack on Sinclair Broadcasting which includes CW34 in Oklahoma City.
Marsha Forbes and her family were excited for everyone to watch their episode of the popular TV game show, but that may be delayed.
Forbes received an email from the production company that said, “some stations came back quickly, others did not and are still working to resolve the issue … I am learning that every stations’ recovery is different and we have not been in touch with the OKC station so I have no idea what their situation/estimate is. Non-Sinclair stations are not affected and are airing regular programming.”
Forbes was told that the stations in Dallas and Bentonville would not be affected.
The episode could air on Tulsa’s FOX23, which is not owned by Sinclair.
Show producers told Forbes they hope everything will be resolved and the episode will run next week.
