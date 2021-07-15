The Stillwater Farmers Market is celebrating their 35th anniversary Saturday with tons of activities for the community to enjoy.
The anniversary event will start at 9 a.m. and last until noon at the Prairie Arts Center parking lot, 1001 S. Duck.
“Just lots of fun, hopeful people can come out, enjoy the day and see what all the farmers market has to offer,” Market Manager Christy Motes said.
There will be a variety of entertainment, including live music from Clint Clausing, classroom presentations and cow milking, education on agriculture and even goat snuggling.
Motes said Clausing has performed for events for the Stillwater Farmers Market before, and that everyone enjoys it.
Entertainment isn’t the only attraction they are having at the celebration, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes.
“The vendors are coming together and putting together three baskets that the winners can pick up the following week that will be full with different products that all our vendors have,” Motes said.
There will be T-shirts, shopping bags and more.
The Stillwater Farmers Market has had events throughout the year, but this celebration is going to be bigger.
“Since this is kind of a milestone anniversary we wanted to have a bigger celebration,” Motes said.
The farmers market was established in 1986 and has been servicing Payne County and the five surrounding counties. Motes said having a Farmers Market with 100% local items means that the community receives fresher goods because there isn’t any shipping.
“That shipping time can be a week or two that it's taken to get to the store … just the quality of the product, the freshness, the flavor, the vitamins and minerals it’s just going to be much better when it’s locally grown,” Motes said.
Motes said they are thankful for the community and the support they have received from everyone wanting to shop locally.
“Our vendors, we’re really appreciative of the community for coming out and supporting us and the turn out that we’ve had from everybody shopping local,” she said. “We’d like to kind of give back to the community with the educational aspect that we’re providing. As well as just some fun prizes to bring people together and just enjoy the market.”
