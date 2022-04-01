Stillwater Fire captain retires after 30 years of service

By Ashylnd Huffman
For over 30 years, Scott Lowery served the City of Stillwater, and on Wednesday, he retired from the Stillwater Fire Department, surrounded by his friends, family, and team.
Lowery started at the water department in 1988, and in 1992 he became a fireman, something his wife Denise said was his passion.
“I’ve seen him go from being just a young firefighter to becoming a leader. Actually, he’s always been one to mentor, the younger firefighters ... anyway he can help them personally, as a firefighter, or however he can do it,” she said. “Build houses, electrical, helping, just whatever he can do to help somebody else. He’s always been that way.”
She said she’s proud to see Lowery retire after a long and challenging career, a career that took a toll on her husband.
“ (In) firefighting, they don’t just sit at the station. Even if they didn’t have a call, they’re always busy. When they leave the department, they bring those calls with them. All the people that they’ve seen that’s been injured or killed in a fire or wreck, they still see those,” she said. “And they still hurt. They have nightmares it’s still there, even though they’ve left the scene, the scene hasn’t left them.”
Lowery volunteered in Oklahoma City during the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. Denise said her husband’s work was hard on him, so she’s relieved he’s retiring even though she and Lowery will still worry about the other firefighters at SFD.
“He will still be worried about his brothers at the fire department, his son-in-law at the fire department,” she said. “He may let go with some of the fear, but he’ll never let go of the pictures, I don’t think.”
Retirement plans
Over the last 30 years, Denise has had time to develop a list of things Lowery will now be taking care of.
“Well, first of all, I have a huge long honey-do list ... after he finally gets that list done? I’m sure we’ll take a break in between, but traveling is our big thing.”
Denise said she and Lowery don’t have specific retirement plans, but they have things they would like to do.”
“We love to travel. We love to go camping and take the motorcycle and just go. We love to go to the mountains. Mountains are our thing and trees,” she said. “And spend more to spend more quality time with the family. Our family is very important to us.”
Denise said Lowery had been her soulmate for 42 years, they were high school sweethearts, and together they have two children and three grandchildren.
Denise said the two older grandkids were inspired to be firefighters, making them proud but worrying them.
“We can’t do anything to protect them except for teaching them like Scott loves to do,” she said. “He teaches them all kinds of things here at the house. But he can’t go in the fire with them now that he’s retired. So that’s gonna really bother him, I think.”
Denise said she would like people to know that even though being married to a firefighter comes with stressors and worries, she’s proud of her husband. She said he encompasses what a firefighter should be.
“He’s always wanted to help (and) that’s the main reason he went into being a firefighter. He’s always wanting to help someone that’s in need,” she said. “And that’s what a firefighter should do. I mean, they should get in to help people. That’s what their job is.”