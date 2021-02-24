The Stillwater Fire Department responded to several fires throughout the day Tuesday.
"The fire danger was very high due to low humidity and temperatures in the 70’s, and winds gusting over 20 mph," Fire Chief Terry Essary said.
The locations of the fires were:
•Area of 1200 South Range: 12:30 p.m.
•Area of 3500 South Western: 1:20 p.m.
•Area of South Brush Creek and East 44th: 2 p.m.
•Area of Highway 51 and Pleasant Valley: 2:30 p.m.
•Area of Alamo and Redlands roads: 3:20 p.m
•Area of 700 North Brush Creek: 4:50 p.m.
Essary said the fire located in the area of Alamo and Redlands was approximately 15 acres in size.
"Stillwater Fire, Stillwater Emergency Management and three other neighboring departments assisted. No injuries were reported and no structures were lost," Essary said.
Even with the lower temperatures, Essary expects fire danger to remain high Wednesday.
