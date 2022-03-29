The Stillwater Fire Department welcomed a new recruit who may add a unique perspective to the department.
Ryan Szirmay officially joined the department, but SFD Chief Terry Essary said he isn’t a new face.
“Ryan isn’t new to Stillwater or to the Stillwater Fire Department. He served as an intern for us in 2006,” Essary said.
Szirmay was being sworn in as a recruit, so Essary went over what it means to be a Stillwater Firefighter and how the community knows when they respond, they are there “to make things better.”
“This amount of trust is a tremendous responsibility and one very important nonetheless,” he said.
Szirmay’s wife and two kids couldn’t attend the pinning ceremony in person. They watched via FaceTime with huge smiles on their faces. Since Szirmay’s wife wasn’t there, his father, Keith Szirmay, had the honor of pinning the badge on him.
SFD Assistant Chief Brandon Halcomb swore Szirmay in and presented the oath.
“When there’s an emergency in the community, firefighters are the first to respond,” he said. “We respond to a variety of emergencies. medical calls, fires, rescues, tornadoes, any natural disaster.”
Halcomb told Szirmay it was a “great honor” to swear him in as the new recruit. Szirmay stood between his father and Halcomb and raised his right hand while repeating the oath to “faithfully and impartially discharge my duties as a firefighter of the Stillwater Fire Department.”
Battalion Chief David Luckey presented Szirmay with his new helmet.
“I just want to thank everyone for being here, thank you for the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to the next 25 years in the Stillwater Fire Department,” Szirmay said.
New ideas and perspectives
Szirmay is from New York and has experience as a fireman on the east coast. Essary said this could be a learning experience for the department and Szirmay. He said, for the most part, firefighters are the same. But, departments can differ slightly in training and techniques.
“So, I think he can bring some new ideas and maybe some new techniques. We can learn from him, he can learn from us, and I’m excited to have a different perspective,” Essary said.
Essary said diversity in the department goes further than ethnic diversity. At the Stillwater Fire Department, they need diverse training as well.
“It’s nice, you know, we talk about diversity. Usually, we just focus on ethnic diversity, but we forget about the diversity of thought and experience and perspective, and I still think that’s important, too,” he said.
Thoughts on Szirmay
Essary said Szirmay isn’t a new face around town, and many people in the community and the department already know him, so he’s a good fit.
“He loves Stillwater. He’s passionate about being a firefighter,” Essary said. “He loves being part of this community ... and he’s just a friendly person... (with a) great big in personality in a very, very good way.”
