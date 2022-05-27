The Stillwater Fire Department plans to fully encrypt its radio traffic once new equipment becomes available, which would align with the Stillwater Police Department's plan approved by Stillwater City Council in March.
The upgrades for emergency radios were initially slated for August, but due to supply chain issues, the new system could be implemented in the fall or as late as the end of the year, Stillwater Emergency Management Director Rob Hill said. The new radios allow for encrypting radio traffic that is normally available to the public.
The Council approved spending $6.7 million on a new digital radio system in December 2021. In March, Council unanimously approved a plan presented by Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts to encrypt radio traffic for what he called safety concerns. SFD Chief Terry Essary didn't address the city council. He confirmed last week they would encrypt all their radio channels.
Problems with the current radio system
Essary said the radio system they are using is outdated and poses safety risks to the firefighters.
"The new radios will help us have more consistent coverage throughout the City and county. It's just it's a safety issue," he said. "It's an operational issue. And it's (a) technology that's been out for a long time, and we just haven't been able to advance to it yet because of money. But now we have that opportunity."
Most often, when they have a spotty signal, they aren't outside but inside fighting the fire, he said.
"We've always had issues with radio signals, and the technology that we've had in the past, talking and getting out of buildings has been an issue. Which you can imagine for us is a problem," Essary said. "That's a big deal because when firefighters get in a mayday situation, and they get trapped, and they need to be rescued or self-rescue, it's generally inside the building, it's not gonna be outside."
He said the department is lucky since they haven't had any first responders get stuck in a dangerous situation, but they still need to be prepared because anything could happen in their line of work.
"Luckily, we haven't ... unfortunately, we have the responsibility of sitting around and thinking about things, potential outcomes that most people shouldn't have to think about. But the very nature of what we do, we have to, it's our duty, we'd be negligent if we didn't. Seeing potential outcomes and even if it's not likely, that could happen, we still have to plan for it ... but the fact that they've had issues communicating out of the buildings, and it just shows that that potential is there."
Communicating out of buildings isn't the only issue with their current radio system. Essary said certain areas and facilities in Payne County blocks radio traffic.
"It's certain areas, but it's also certain buildings, the way they're built, they always work like a just a Faraday cage in the sense, it just blocks all radio traffic. The big-box buildings are an example of that ... really hard to get cell phone coverage," he said.
Encrypting channels
Essary said they don't deal with the same situations as police – such as people wanting to harm officers – but he feels a duty to protect citizen's privacy.
"One of the things that makes Stillwater special is the fact that we do know a lot of people here, and there's sensitive information – whether it's HIPAA-related or not, I'm not sure. I think it probably is, but I don't even know – but even in that initial dispatch, it's gunshot victim, it's (a) heart attack, and honestly, I wouldn't want my mom, my neighbor or you ... or anyone else to have that information out until they were ready to put it out. So that's one factor," he said.
Essary said another factor is as a smaller community, they'd like to think danger doesn't happen here, but he said it does.
"It seems like disaster is attracted here for whatever reason. With the plane crashes and the parade disaster," he said.
Lastly, Essary said he needs to ensure his firefighters and battalion chiefs are prepared for any potential hypothetical situation, so the fire channels must be encrypted. Essary said encryption would ensure that someone doesn't rush to the scene of a disaster and or medical calls, even though he said he couldn't track if someone ran to the scene, and he admitted it's a theoretical concern he has.
"It is, yeah. Honest truth is I don't have any data, either way, to support or disprove it. But it's a concern ... And there's so many variables that we can't control," he said. "The weather, the where it happens, the time of day. Is it an airplane? Is it an airplane versus (a) bus? I mean, things that are unlikely but possible."
What are other agencies doing?
Departments across the United States are moving to a digital radio system to keep updated with the current technology. But, the radios don't come encrypted, so each agency gets to decide what they want to do.
"And again, I don't know how much to stress the fact that if a single radio has encryption on it, that doesn't mean that (the) radio is fully encrypted or not fully encrypted. It's certain channels, certain talk paths," Jason Smalley, the Senior Account Manager at Motorola Solutions, said. "So you can have talk path (A) that is (for) police. Talk path (B) that is (for) fire (and) talk path (C) that is public works ... or you may have a deep talk path (for) tactical situations that you want to encrypt. It's the choice of the local area to encrypt what talk paths (and) what channels they want to do that with."
Essary said comparing Stillwater to Oklahoma City or Tulsa would be the same as comparing apples to grapes because the communities are different. But, several fire departments across the state have upgraded to digital systems without encrypting the channels.
"I don't see the need to encrypt normal, everyday radio traffic," Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow said. "I do understand a need for certain traffic, like tactical and undercover operations, needing to be encrypted. (But) I feel it will potentially hinder mutual aid and interoperability when it comes to radio traffic."
Harlow also said they are able use encryption when necessary to keep from disclosing medical issues.
"I can respect having an encrypted channel for law enforcement to utilize for tactical ops and things like that, but normal daily operations are public records," he said. "Our department has encrypted channels for talking directly to hospitals about patient information, and our police department has them for investigations and tactical operations."
Harlow isn't the only fire chief who chose not to encrypt fire channels. Enid – similar in size to Stillwater – only encrypted their ambulance service channel and kept the fire open.
"There was no reason to. Maybe if you ran an ambulance also, you may want to encrypt," Enid Fire Chief Jason Currier said. "Like if Stillwater has an ambulance coming through the fire department, they might want to encrypt theirs."
The News Press asked Currier if SFD wasn't running an ambulance service through the department can if he think of a reason to encrypt fire channels, and he said: "Probably not."
The Perkins Fire Department isn't upgraded to a new system at this time, but Chief Joe Barta said he doesn't see a reason to encrypt, but he isn't familiar with encryption either.
“I'm not really familiar with that. I'm not sure how that works, to be honest, (but) probably not."
Barta did say, however, that if there was a safety issue, he could see the need to switch to an encrypted channel.
“Probably a life safety type issue. Other than that, I mean, I don't know what departments do that around here," he said. "I don't know the reasoning behind it. But probably some type of life safety is all I could think of.”
Cushing Deputy Fire Chief Dalton Novotny said he also doesn't understand encryption fully, but they won't be encrypting their primary channels.
“You know, we haven't looked. I don't know a whole lot about that ... I don't think that we are going to. What I can see happening going forward is we will take probably just like a specific set of channels and encrypt those. But our primary radio channel that we run on probably will not be encrypted," he said.
Much like Novotny and Barta, Essary said he doesn't fully understand encryption, and he hasn't spoken directly to anyone from Motorola, but he still believes they need to encrypt.
Transparency?
Harlow said radio traffic and logs are public information, not privileged information.
Essary said news local media is "part of the first responder network," but he would prefer to notify the media by electronic alerts via email, social media or text. Typical media alerts include approximate time, place, nature of incident and response.
"As soon as we get the basics and it's factual, then we push it out. As Norman (McNickle) and I were discussing yesterday, that's also so that you have the information – pretend you don't have the radio system now – that's also, so you have the information that we've got these basics," Stillwater Public Information Officer Dawn Jones said. "We're trying to get it to you in a timely manner so that it is as safe as possible, secure, (and) timely, but letting you know ... so they can come and get pictures or video if they would like to."
Essary said the City of Stillwater intends to hire a public information officer for the fire department. He said he believes their communications plan could set the standard for the nation for other departments looking to encrypt but still be accessible to media.
"I'm very sympathetic to the duty you guys have to help report the news ... I respect that and appreciate it," Essary said. "The system that Dawn's built ... I see that as a big value because you realistically can't listen to the scanner all the time ... you guys need sleep, you need time off. You don't need to be doing that all times it's not healthy. And there's gonna be times when you don't hear stuff, or you a bridge collapses that doesn't go over the scanner."
Jones said it's important to note the City and everyone involved in this are still figuring everything out and coordinating new hires and plans to ensure everything runs smoothly once encrypted.
"One of the things that we've said from the beginning is that this is all building this out—all of it. We're several months out from (the) implementation of the radio system," Jones said. "And as we're building that, that's why we're also building the media plan. This is all being built out."
Essary said even if police chose not to encrypt, the fire department would still encrypt all their channels.
