The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a grass fire Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 19th and Jardot.
According to the Battalion Chief David McGuire, the fire was caused by a fire burning in a trash barrel. One or two acres were burned during the grass fire but there was no structural damage. Two round bales of hay were also damaged.
The Stillwater Fire Department responded with one engine truck, two brush trucks and one command truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.