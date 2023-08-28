The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a fire at Texas Roadhouse located on North Perkins Road Aug. 21.
The fire started near an exhaust vent for mechanical equipment located on the exterior of the building.
The fire was put out with a garden hose by those at Texas Roadhouse before the Stillwater Fire Department reached the location. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The Stillwater Fire Department checked the attic space, roof and interior of the building for fire extension and found no further damage.
