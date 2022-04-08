The Stillwater Fire Department promoted three firefighters Friday afternoon at their pinning ceremony, and added a new tradition.
Joey McEntire and Zach Lyon were promoted to Captain, and David Schaap was promoted to Lieutenant. All three men were pinned by their loved ones, with the newest tradition having Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Halcomb pin the bugle collar brass on each promotee’s collar.
Bugles were used to communicate when firefighters didn’t have radios, Stillwater Fire Chief Terry Essary said.
Essary gave each firefighter a brief introduction.
Joey McEntire
Essary said McEntire began his career at the fire department in 1998. He was promoted to driver three years later and then promoted to Lieutenant in 2017.
“Joey, actually, is really involved in this community and I didn’t know these things. But I want to brag a little bit here,” Essary said. “So first of all, he started a quarterback club for Agra football ... he was president of the booster club.”
Zach Lyon
Essary said Lyon is a great golfer if anyone needs pointers.
“If you ever need somebody to help you out with the golf team, he’s your guy ... and he has an associates degree in criminology,” he said.
David chaap
Essary said Schapp is a hazmat team member, where he serves as a hazmat technician.
“And last, (but) definitely not least … David started with us in 2016. He actually came from Iowa. How he landed here, I’m not sure, but I’m glad he did,” Essary said.
Essary said firefighters are one of the few people who can go into someone’s house or property, so building trust is essential.
“The public trust is a tremendous responsibility and one rarely afforded to anyone else,” he said.
Essary likes to end pinning ceremonies encouraging the firefighters. He told them they were embarking in uncharted waters but it would be worthwhile.
“Gentlemen, you are about to start a journey. It’s gonna be exciting. It’s gonna be energizing, it’s going to be frustrating, but it’s going to be worth it,” Essary said. “Luckily for us, there are so many great men and women who have come before us that have kind of led the way and given us an example to follow.”
