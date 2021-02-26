Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 43F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.