Multiple Stillwater firefighters were dispatched to N. Jardot Road and McElroy Road for a grassfire close to a residence on Saturday afternoon. 

Two separate fire crews worked to put out the fire on opposite ends of the property. The fire was extinguished quickly and never reached a residence. No injuries were reported. 

The Stillwater Police Department assisted with traffic control due to traffic driving close to the fire scene. 

