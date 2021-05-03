Members of the Stillwater Fire Department were honored by the Stillwater City Council Monday for rescuing a resident who was trapped in a structure fire last October, including crews from Truck 3, Truck 1, Engine 1, Engine 2 and the Battalion Chief. The proclamation was accepted by Firefighters Erving Altomirano and Sonny Stafford, who entered the room through a window to search for the woman, on behalf of all personnel who responded.

(Left to Right)

Mayor Will Joyce, Firefighter Erving Altomirano, Firefighter Sonny Stafford, Fire Chief Terry Essary and Battalion Chief David McGuire.

Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press