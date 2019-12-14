The morning was cold but the feelings were warm and solemn as Stillwater residents gathered Saturday in remembrance of veterans Fairlawn Cemetery’s service of Wreaths Across America.
The event is held nationally and locally simultaneously. Stillwater played its part well, with a large turnout and hundreds of volunteers paying their respects.
“The temperature has to be 42 degrees for the trumpets to work and the bagpipes to play, and it was 42 degrees. Just amazing. I couldn’t be more pleased,” Fairlawn Preservation board president Lou Watkins said. “I thought everything went well, and we had so many people involved and everybody did their job.”
Piper Curtis Burns began the event before the presentation of colors from Oklahoma State University’s ROTC and a pledge of allegiance by Mayor Will Joyce. Maj. Gen. Doug Dollar narrated the remembrance wreaths that are displayed before the larger act of laying the wreaths on the Fairlawn graves. Before that, Maj. Gen. Ron Sholar thanked the Blue and Gold Star families and spoke about sacrifice and remembrance.
“We’re grateful that you care enough here in our community here of Stillwater to participate in this tradition here at Fairlawn and to remember, honor, to teach and say thanks. We must always remember that the freedoms we enjoy come with a cost and those who pay the price with their wellbeing and in some cases, their very lives, must not be forgotten,” Sholar said. “We honor those men and women who pledged their lives and many who made the supreme sacrifice so others could live in freedom and without fear. We must teach our youth, our children, to appreciate what has been given on their behalf, that they may know that they may one day they may also be called on as many of you have been called on to stand against tyranny and oppression.
“Over time and generations, Americans citizens have served and sacrificed and they sacrifice still in fulfilling their commitment to our country through military service. And like the veterans who went before them whether serving here at home or on distant shores, the men and women of our Armed Forces deserve our deepest respect of what they do through military service every day to keep our country free and the world safe and free. To them, we say an humble and sincere thank you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.