Recent Stillwater graduate Claire Grace is one of only 15 U.S. recipients of the Diana Award, an award originating from the United Kingdom and dedicated to the honor of Princess Diana.
Grace, 18, was voted “Most Likely to Change the World” by her senior class. The award stems from humanitarian efforts or social actions. Grace began her activism on behalf of her sister.
“Having experienced negative reactions to her sister who has special needs, Claire is dedicated to making the world a more compassionate and inclusive place, where stigmatising labels and bullying no longer exist,” the Diana Awards website reads. “At 15, she founded ‘Show Compassion Foundation’ with its ‘See, Stop, Start’ message, which she delivered to over 6,500 people. She is now working to bring the program into elementary schools through standardised curriculum. She has supported a range of organisations through fundraising initiatives including hosting a benefit concert, partnering with global brands, campaigning to raise awareness, helping those with special needs at various events, and more.”
The nominee must have made an impact in five key areas: Vision, Social Impact, Inspiring Others, Youth Leadership, and Service Journey.
“Princess Diana has always been a hero to me, so I am truly humbled, honored, and really just incredibly grateful to receive this award,” Grace said.
Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award called honorees “changemakers for their generation.”
“We know by receiving this honor they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens,” she said
The Diana Award recipients were nominated by adults who know the young people in a professional capacity and recognized their efforts as a positive contribution to society. Grace was nominated by one of her teachers and SHS Mock Trial Team coach, Heather Anderson. Grace’s nomination was based on multiple contributions that she has made to the community and state.
Grace completed Institutional Review Board training at Oklahoma State University and soon will conduct research to assess the proposed program’s effectiveness. She is also working on legislation to mandate social and emotional learning in schools.
“In these times of a ‘compassion crisis,’ I am hopeful that a simple, standardized message that children learn now will stay with them as they grow up. Maybe the world will start to become a more compassionate place in the future if young people are taught to see people as people first and focus on what is the same rather than what is different.” Grace said.
Grace was Major Events Director for Stillwater Makes A Change at a time when it raised more than $550,000, which included an event she coordinated that raised $96,000 of that total.
Special needs issues are at the forefront of Grace’s community service, having logged 1,100 hours in that field, inspired by her sister, Sarah, to make the world a more compassionate and inclusive place.
Grace serves as the President of the Oklahoma Special Olympics Youth Activation Committee where she helps plan, organize and host an annual Youth Leadership Summit for schools across Oklahoma. Grace was Emcee for the 2019 Oklahoma delegation World Games Send-off. Special Olympics North America reached out to her in 2019 to be a social media influencer during the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed budget cuts to Unified Champion schools.
In the past year, Grace sang the national anthem for the Oklahoma Thunder, received a 2020 Ronald Reagan Leadership Medal, was selected as the youngest to receive the 2019 Oklahoma NextGen Under 30 Award, was awarded the 2019 Veronica Bocelli Distinguished Artist Award (wife of Andrea Bocelli) by Kristin Chenoweth personally, and is the reigning Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen. Learn more at www.clairegrace.com.
