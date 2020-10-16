A group hoping to petition a recall of the Stillwater City Council and Mayor Will Joyce has met the requirements to collect signatures.
Stillwater resident Riley Flack began the procedure in earnest in August, starting with a pre-petition that required 100 signatures needed to certify the petition process. That part was accomplished last week. The City of Stillwater’s legal department delivered the petition to the City Clerk’s office on Oct. 8, who then turned it over to Flack.
The recall effort stems from what some residents felt was government overreach due to city mandates over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an early draft, the pre-petition claimed the recall was due to a “failure to support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma” … For depriving and restricting Stillwater citizens of their “inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the GAINS OF THEIR OWN INDUSTRY” … For violating the “freedom of Oklahomans to provide for their health care” … For violating individuals’ "RELIGIOUS FREEDOMS under the 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution which no government official can interfere with, restrict or prohibit” … For mandating people to “surrender their freedoms” on the basis of a virus with an approximate 0.004% mortality rate to state control contrary to OSHA guidelines.”
Now the group is required to gather more than 400 signatures that can be certified as registered voters who live within the city limits of Stillwater. It also requires about 25 percent of the voter turnout in the last municipal election, which in Stillwater’s case is at least 415 signatures. It also requires that many signatures for each person potentially being recalled, as the entire council could not be recalled in one vote.
The signatures have to be turned in by Nov. 9 If the signatures are found to be legal, it would trigger a recall election.
