As Sarah Ehrlich reflected on the Stillwater High pom squad’s success this year, one word stood out to her.
Ehrlich, who has coached pom at Stillwater for 15-plus years, defined this group as “driven.”
“They had morning practices, then they’d have the same day afternoon practices,” Ehrlich said. “They were just constantly working.”
This month, their accomplishments reflected their steady dedication. Stillwater was crowned the Class 6A Small Varsity Pom State champion on Dec. 18, winning its first title since 2017 and the third in program history. The squad also finished as the runner-up in 6A Small Varsity Hip Hop and received the overall top score in the Pom division, surpassing every 2A-6A squad including Jenks, a regular contender at nationals.
“We always placed in the top, but winning isn’t always a thing,” Ehrlich said. “And so that’s why this is a big deal, and especially that overall top score is a really big deal.”
The squad’s work ethic carries over to the classroom – Stillwater was distinguished as the 6A Academic State champion.
Along with multiple group awards, individual accolades went to four Stillwater seniors. Camryn Sinclair and Maggie Middlebrook were recognized as All-State dancers, and Charley Johnson and Haley Cluck were tabbed as All-Region honorees.
After adapting to the virtual format of the 2020 state championship, these seniors returned to in-person competition and made their final state experience memorable.
“They’ve danced together for a long time,” Ehrlich said. “They’re all very goal-oriented, serious. They just love dancing, and they’re just really, really talented.”
Ehrlich also expressed her gratitude for Pom choreographer Ali Farley, hip hop choreographer Savannah Everett and assistant coach Rachel Wilson, an OSU Pom alumna who is poised to lead the squad in the future.
“I’m like a proud mother because I’ve watched (Wilson) grow through this whole program,” Ehrlich said. “...It’s been fun to watch her because she’s been a part of this ever since she graduated. Even in college, she was still a part of it, would be here and help the girls.”
Ehrlich and Wilson are working together to prepare the squad for nationals. Stillwater will compete in the National Dance Team Championship from Feb. 4-6 in Orlando, Florida. Stillwater has never reached the finals, but Ehrlich sees an opportunity in the new year.
“I anticipate us doing pretty well,” Ehrlich said. “Our goal is to actually make the finals and maybe even the top 10 if we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.