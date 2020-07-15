Stillwater High School announces working guidelines for July 24 graduation

Though it is still subject to change, Stillwater High School principal Uwe Gordon presented a working plan to the Board of Education on Tuesday for the 2020 high school graduation.
The graduation is still set for the same time and date, 8 p.m. July 24 at Pioneer Stadium. There will be some strict regulations for everyone who attends while SPS tries to maintain CDC guidelines for large gatherings.
Attendance will be limited to about 2,600 people factoring in about 350 students, the staff and teaches who will number about 150 and the six-people-per-family-allowance for students.
“We limit access to graduation just to families,” Gordon said. “The limit on the family number will be six. The reason we got there, if we have 350 students, which I think generally is the number we’re going to have – a number already left town and we’ve already had a small ceremony for the military kids – that equals about 2,100 family members, about a third of the stadium’s capacity.”
Families will also be assigned seating to either side of stadium. Families with last name of A-F will sit on the visitors’ (east) side. G-Z will be on home side. That way people won’t move from side to side looking for seat and they will already know where to park, Gordon said.
The following guidelines will be required for those in attendance.
• Everyone will wear masks the entire ceremony.
• Family groups will be required to social distance while in the stands
• Families will be asked to self check for symptoms before attending
• Immediate family will be limited to six people. Family decides who those people are
• The ceremony will be restricted to families only
• Tickets will be issued to graduates and those tickets will be collected at entry
• This is great opportunity for our graduates, if we do it right and follow the rules
“The rules aren’t hard. Lord knows they aren’t hard,” Gordon said.
