Pioneer Stadium was filled Friday night for the graduation ceremony for the class of 2021.
Stillwater High School Principal Uwe Gordon said even through the challenges this class has faced, they are stronger.
“I would tell you that they’ve met the challenge, they’re incredibly resilient. I’m a big believer in the concept of if it doesn’t kill you it makes you stronger and they are definitely stronger,” he said. “That’s not to say they haven’t had some challenges, and some struggles.”
Gordon said the class of 2021 will set a record for the most scholarship money ever awarded to a class.
“My students here, I benefit from a great gene pool and they are incredible kids. Even a year that was this hard and challenging, we still have 90 valedictorians,” he said.
To be a valedictorian, Gordon said a student must have a weighted 4.0 GPA and take AP classes.
He said by being designated as a valedictorian, a number of colleges will give the students scholarship money.
Having a large number of valedictorians isn’t the only thing Gordon bragged about. He was also proud of their academic state championships.
“They have the second most largest number of academic state championships. So even despite the issues their three years here have been challenging. Everything from a walkout, death of a classmate, resilient, powerful is the word I would use with them.”
Having the students for the last three years, and watching them grow is something Gordon said he will miss.
“Watching these guys grow up from young 15-16- year-old sophomores to 18-19-year-old seniors, is an amazing three year run,” he said. “And I’m excited for them, I’m excited for the world to work with them and them to get out there, but I will miss them.”
Gordon said within the class, there is powerful leadership, great talent musically, athletically and within the drama program.
“They’re pioneers, something we take great pride in, is carrying on the traditions of the class before them and improving and getting better and stronger.”
Gordon said individually the students have done great things, but as a class they are survivors.
