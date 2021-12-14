It’s the time of year when the air is filled with Christmas music. And that’s what the Stillwater High School Pioneer Chorale and Concert Choir did Tuesday as they took the stage at the SHS Performing Arts Center for their annual holiday program.
This year’s theme “A Cowboy Christmas” looked to the west for inspiration.
The evening included a silent auction fundraiser and a sing-along in which the students invited the audience to participate.
In addition to a selection of songs with a frontier theme, the ensembles performed “Carol of the Bells,” something Director Dana Ayers said is their tradition.
Ayers’ daughter Delanie Ayers joined in the fun, playing the spoons, bells and djembe – a type of African drum – during several numbers.
SHS students will return to the stage in the spring for a production of “Footloose the Musical” starting April 28 and will hold their Spring Choir Concert May 17.
Students performing Tuesday included:
Concert Choir
- Boone Bateson
- Izaiah Bennett
- Abby Black
- Greta Cornforth
- Sydney Covington
- Katy Croft
- Delaynne France
- Maddie Hall
- Ronnie Heim-Carpenter
- Molly Kelly
- Kaylee McWhorter
- Caden Miller
- Asha Smith
- Asa Thompson
- James Williams
- Faith Ziegler
Pioneer Chorale
- Reed Bonge
- Brooklyn Burhans
- Morgan Cook
- Emily Davis
- Maddie Hall
- Abbie Hickenbottom
- Sheridan Kinsey
- Zoey Johnson
- Gabi Long
- Autumn Murray
- Isabella Peterson
- Morgan Quinn
- Caleb Reagin
- Danna Rodriguez
- Mason Sapien
- Regan Shepard
- Annabelle Soucie
- Emma Taylor
- Hadlee Treat
- Keeli Truelove
- Trinity Twellman
- Devlin Van Pelt
- Emily Wieder
- Hannah Wimberley
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.