In today’s world, kids are having to be more proactive than in previous generations.
That was evident Friday at Stillwater High School. On a day where all students went through the typical CPR training, a new seminar was preparing students for the realities of society we live in now.
“Stop The Bleed” is a national awareness campaign to help people understand what to do in a situation whether it be an active shooter or a natural disaster in how to stop someone from bleeding out.
The campaign was originated in response to the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.
Nurses from Stillwater Medical Center and a paramedic from LifeNet were at SHS to help train the school’s students on such things of how to apply a tourniquet, which wounds need direct pressure or actual packing and how to stay calm in the moment.
Emergency Department Educator Heidi Gilbert addressed the large group of students in four different hour-long seminars throughout the day.
“This is really, really important information because this literally is life-saving information,” Gilbert told the students. “Just like CPR, we hope you never, ever have to use this, but the reality is that someone in this room at some point will have to use something you learn today at one point. The more we get educated today, the safer I feel. Not just at school, but at church, the movies, Walmart, wherever.”
Gilbert said the No. 1 cause of preventable death is bleeding as someone can bleed out in 90 seconds if the wound is severe enough or hits somewhere on the body where a lot of blood is flowing.
“You are the help until the actual help arrives,” Gilbert told them.
In an event of a shooting or even a tornado or car wreck, Gilbert made sure to mention that the student’s safety is paramount. If they couldn’t get to a friend without themselves getting hurt, than they would have to stay safe as it would be better to have one person hurt than multiple.
“Unfortunately, mass shootings are a reality in the world we live in now,” Gilbert told them. “There were just two and we will have one next week probably. Just the way the world is.”
First, Gilbert taught the students about the ABC of the program, which means to Alert 911, find the Bleeding, and Compress the wound. With the stress during a traumatic event, it can be easy to forget to call the authorities so it is important someone calls and it is not forgotten.
“Know your location, as well. People think your cellphone pings you, it is not always accurate so try to describe where you are at,” Gilbert told them.
She also informed them on what wounds are the worse. While an amputated foot might appear worse than smaller gunshot wounds in the chest, the latter is the most severe.
“The foot looks really gnarly, but we can put a tourniquet on there and they will be fine,” Gilbert told them. “They probably won’t get it put back on, but they will live. The chest injuries are more dire.”
Before she got to explaining how tourniquets work, she informed the students on what could be used to stop bleeding without one. Either a couple of fingers – gloved if possible – could stop most wounds or a clean cloth. However, if all someone has is a dirty rag or something of that nature, it will work.
“If I am bleeding to death, I don’t care if it is your nasty workout shirt from football practice, if I am dying, I don’t mind what you use for pressure,” Gilbert told them. “We have lots and lots of antibiotics at the hospital so use whatever you have.”
She then informed them on how to pack wounds if they are big enough that direct pressure doesn’t help. Also, that in the case of shrapnel embedded in someone to not remove it or else it will just bleed more.
On tourniquets, Gilbert showed the students few varieties and how to operate them, with priority being on using an actual medical device instead of improvising something.
“Improvised tourniquets, we don’t recommend them like belts or bungee cords or whatever. They fail about 75-80 percent of the time. That means they work about 25 percent of the time,” Gilbert told them.
Afterward, the adults walked the students through how to use them and ensured that each and every one of them had a grasp when the seminar was over.
Della Thomas, a junior, said she liked the seminar, but was unsure how she would react in that situation.
“Even though there is all of this information, I am just not sure that in the moment, I will be clear minded enough to shove a shirt into my friend’s leg, but it is always good information to have,” Thomas said.
Her friend, Zella Beers, agreed with her.
“I am glad I know it, but I don’t know how useful it will actually be because it is hard to think about the reality we are facing.”
Gilbert said afterward that she was excited to teach at SHS since it was the first time the group had gotten to talk to students in the area, as most of it is used to addressing adults. While Stop the Bleed isn’t required yet by Oklahoma law, it is moving fast across the country and she sees it as a yearly curriculum in the near future.
“We just started doing it last year and taught over 1,000 as of today,” Gilbert said. “We have had hodgepodge classes here and there, but we are very excited that Stillwater hopped on and hopefully some of the other schools will follow suit.
