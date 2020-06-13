Kenzie Gallegos is a 16-year-old high school sophomore in Stillwater who just opened up her first business.
Kenzie’s Sno Kones has been open for over a week and is located at the First National Bank on West Sixth Avenue.
“This is my first job, too, just kind of jumping off the deep end,” Gallegos said.
Gallegos got the idea of having her own sno-cone stand after realizing how often she went to buy a sno-cone.
“I think it was right after we got out of school for spring break, and then they canceled for the next two weeks and then the rest of the year,” Gallegos said. “I spent $30 on sno-cones in one week, so I thought ‘What if I just come up with my own thing.’”
Gallegos said there are only two sno-cone stands in Stillwater, and they are 20 miles away from where she lives.
Gallegos started working on her business three months ago. She researched the business and where a majority of traffic occurs in Stillwater.
“I called this guy named Rusty Shaw, he owned all the OnCues, so he knows all the traffic counts on every angle road in Stillwater. So, he told me there are 8,000 cars that go this way and 26,000 cars that go this way,” Gallegos said. “He said that would be a really good corner, so I tried to put it under that OnCue sign and called the guy, but he said it would be too much competition with his slushies.”
Once Gallegos found the perfect spot – at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Country Club Road – for her stand, she needed to get permission to use the spot, and get a loan from the bank.
“I went into the First National Bank and had three spots in mind, but I hadn’t asked anybody,”Gallegos said. “So, I went in there and asked for a loan and he was so excited, he said ‘Well where are you gonna put it?’ I said ‘Under your sign’ and put my head down.”
The banker was more than happy to assist Gallegos in finding an adequate space for her to set up.
“There was this perfect little spot with all this electricity,” Gallegos said. “I had to add another box, just so I could put more freezer space. They’ve been so helpful.”
Once the spot was chosen, Gallegos was tasked with finding a trailer. She originally wanted to do a hut, but found a trailer to be more cost effective.
Gallegos eventually found a trailer in Georgia, after looking at several. She measured everything she needed to put on the trailer, so her and her dad headed to Memphis, Tennessee, to meet the owner of the trailer and pick it up.
“I measured every single thing I wanted to put and drew it out, basically like a house plan,” Gallegos said. “We sent it to them and they gave us a really good price.”
Gallegos said once she had the trailer, everything else moved very quickly.
Before she knew it, she was working from the early morning into the late night on her business. She said she initially didn’t realize how much work it would be.
“I do all of my ice and flavoring myself, so it’s a lot more work,” Gallegos said. “I have probably over 100 molds. We have a guest house. The whole room is filled with freezers and ice molds.”
Gallegos has taken the initiative to set up a plan to pay off her loan and still profit off her business.
“I priced everything out. So, I went to Sams (Club) and saw how much 1,000 styrofoam cups were,” Gallegos said. “I took a cup, syrup, ice and a straw and figured out how much everything would cost. It takes about 15 cents to make a medium sno-cone. I had a paper and it said how much everything would cost to make and how many sno-cones I could sell a day to pay off the loan.”
Gallegos said the business is something she would potentially be interested in after high school, but for the time being she plans on continuing Kenzie’s Sno Kones until she graduates high school.
“I think I will finish high school with it and see where I’m at,” Gallegos said. “It’s only three months out of the summer, so I’ll start it the day school gets out, and close down the day school starts.”
She also plans on going to sporting events to serve her sno-cones, and maybe serve warmer refreshments when the weather gets cooler.
“I talked to the priest at St. Johns (University Parish) and that’s right next to the OSU football stadium,” Gallegos said. “He was so excited. He said I could do sno-cones there until it gets cold and then coffee, hot chocolate and cookies when it gets cooler.”
Gallegos said if she could mention anything to the public it would be that she has used her own money to fund her business.
“I think most people think that my dad is just giving me all the money to do it,” Gallegos said. “Really, I did all the research, it’s all out of my account, all the expenses are on me.”
