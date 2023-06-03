For someone who has little interest in politics, James E. McDonald has a dizzying array of political memorabilia. So many items, in fact, he lost count long ago.
McDonald does not even attempt to keep an inventory of the political pin-backed buttons, ribbons and small signs he has collected, some more than 130 years old. The joy of his hobby has been in the pursuit, the conversation they create and the display.
“I just enjoy looking at them and visiting with people about them,” McDonald said. “They each tell a story.”
Usually, his display cases can be found in what he calls “The Button Room” in his home south of Stillwater. Until the end of June, much of his collection is on exhibit at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar.
The earliest item is a ribbon from the 1872 Democratic National Convention, hosted in Baltimore, in which New York newspaper publisher Horace Greely was nominated to oppose Republican incumbent Ulysses S. Grant, who was re-elected.
McDonald has at least one item from almost every president for more than a century, starting with Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd president, who served from 1889 to 1893 and signed the proclamation to authorize the Land Run of 1889.
There is a definite Oklahoma flavor to the collection.
One of the rarest items is a pin promoting Dennis T. Flynn, a Guthrie attorney, for the Oklahoma Territorial Legislature in 1892. Flynn arrived in the 1889 Land Run, became a high-profile, influential Republican lawmaker and was inducted into the inaugural class of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1928.
On display are items from campaigns of:
– Charles N. Haskell of Muskogee, the state’s first elected governor at statehood in 1907; one of his buttons declares Haskell as “The Man Who Does Things.”
– Haskell’s Republican opponent Frank Frantz, an Enid businessman and appointee by President Theodore Roosevelt as the final governor of Oklahoma Territory (1906-1907). His button insists Frantz will give “A Fair Deal for Everybody.”
– “W.H. Murray for President,” Oklahoma’s governor (1928-1932), better known as “Alfalfa Bill” who won only one delegate outside of Oklahoma in the 1932 Democratic convention.
– Robert S. Kerr, the first home-grown governor (1943-1947) born in the territory that was to become the State of Oklahoma. “I Prefer Kerr,” declares one button. “Let’s Bury Kerr,” counters another.
There’s a Stillwater bent, as well. “Carl Anthony for Mayor.” “McMillan for District Attorney.” “I’ll Vouch for Judge Couch.” “Bob Kamm for Senate. “Jim Langley, District Attorney.” “Justice for All, Headrick for Judge.” And the smiling face of Wes Watkins appears.
Most of McDonald’s collection is celluloid campaign buttons, starting from the late 19th Century when their popularity boomed, to the late 20th Century when buttons gave way to ephemeral printed materials. Red, white and blue are the predominant colors.
McDonald, 78, said his first faint memories of politics was as a 4-year-old in September 1948 when he joined his parents to see a President Harry S. Truman on his campaign train “whistlestop” in Holdenville.
“I was very little, but maybe that planted a seed,” McDonald said.
After a childhood in the small Pontotoc County town of Allen, McDonald served in the U.S. Air Force Security Service and graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1971 with a degree in construction management. Most of his career was with private construction companies, and one of his first duties was on a project to lower OSU’s Lewis Field by 15 feet. In later years, he owned and operated Meridian Construction Company, which focused on commercial projects in Stillwater and Oklahoma. Before retiring in 2014, he worked for several years in long range facilities planning for OSU.
McDonald credits his late wife, Jeanie, with launching his collection. During the first year of their marriage in 1970, she assembled several campaign buttons he had casually collected onto a blue felt and hung it in the guest bedroom as a decoration.
McDonald was inspired, even joining the American Political Items Collectors hobby group and attending its convention in St. Louis to buy, sell and trade. His wife’s uncle in Spencer owned an antique store and kept an eye open for items, and friends have contributed items as well.
“Almost everybody seems to have some campaign buttons they have forgotten about in a box or an attic,” McDonald said.
He said he seldom spent more than $15 to $20 per item, although many have increased in value since first acquired.
Stillwater History Museum Director Amelia Chamberlain said McDonald’s display has been popular since it was installed several weeks ago. The exhibit is the latest of “Stillwater Collects,” the museum’s rotating displays of private collections of local hobbyists.
The museum, 702 S. Duncan St. is open for visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free of charge but donations are welcome. More information is available at stillwaterokhistory.org.
