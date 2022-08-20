The wedding collection at the Stillwater History Museum is more than a collection of love stories. It is a historic bridge connecting Stillwater families.
The temporary exhibit displays numerous wedding dresses and accessories from Stillwater families from the 1800’s and beyond. The concept for the exhibit started with the closing of a local photography studio and thousands of photo negatives.
The Helt Photography Studio closed its doors in 2017 after more than 70 years of photographing local weddings and other events. The Helt family’s own wedding attire is included in the museum collection.
“As they closed their business, the Helts tried to give the negatives to the families but not all of them could be found, so they donated the negatives to us,” said Amelia Chamberlain, museum director. “We already had some of the wedding dresses, and we had talked about doing a wedding display before, and it was just sort of serendipity that it tied in with the grant that we got for these photo negatives.”
Preserving the photo negatives was funded by an almost $20,000 Oklahoma Historical Society Preservation Grant. Through the museum’s partnership with the society, they are not only able to place the photo negatives in protective sleeves, but they will be able to preserve some of them digitally on digitalprairie.com and Oklahoma Gateway.
“It’s turning out to be a lot more about family connections and stories; it all kind of ties together,” Chamberlain said of the collection and discovering the connections between various long-time Stillwater families, such as the Jardot and Hiner families.
Louis Jardot was a masonry/brick maker who built the Stillwater opera house, and Carl Hiner was a Payne County sheriff, and the marriage of Louis’ granddaughter, Carol, to Carl was the bridge that tied the two families together.
One of the 1898 wedding dresses on display was that of Jardot’s sister, Margaret Clementine Jardot, when she married James Blouin, who would later become Louis Jardot’s business partner.
“She was an accomplished seamstress, so we believe she made that dress herself,” said Taylor Bailey, the great great granddaughter of Louis Jardot. “The interesting thing is the lace at the top of the dress is asymmetrical, and you can tell that it is very intentionally done, so we think she put her own style into it.”
Bailey reached out to Chamberlain to ask if she could help her track down any family history from her grandmother’s side (the Jardots) or her grandfather’s side, (the Hiners).
“That’s when I found out about the dress,” Bailey said. “I had known that the Jardots had made a significant impact and played a large role in Stillwater’s history, but discovering Margaret’s dress made that connection far more personal.
“I think we often forget that digital collections are likely to become lost or obsolete over time, and having something personal and tangible like a wedding dress provides us much greater insight to Margaret’s life, her time and what she valued. The dress gives us a real glimpse into who she was. It’s clear she put time, detail and care into the dress, along with her own personality. It gave us a deeper connection to her and to the life she was building.”
Along with discovering the wedding dress, Bailey’s family also discovered through the museum that Margaret and James’s daughter, Dorcas Genevieve Blouin, wrote a book of family history.
“My mother and I were able to read this book and not only gained profound insight on what it was like to live during those older times, but it allowed us to get to know Margaret and James on an even more personal level along with other family members,” Bailey said.
The museum’s Stillwater Collects, a section devoted to local residents’ private collections, is also part of the wedding exhibit, with four generations of wedding dresses from the Donaldson and Baker families.
The wedding exhibit opened in June and will be on display through Sept. 15. Chamberlain said a military history exhibit will be displayed in November in conjunction with Veterans Day, and with some of the displays being war-time weddings, some of the wedding dresses may carry over into the military collection. She said she hopes to also have family stories and backgrounds to go along with that collection.
“A collection doesn’t really become too special to me until I start researching and digging into it, and that’s what’s happened with this wedding collection,” Chamberlain said. “This collection helped me to start making a lot more connections with family names that we have in other parts of the collection and in other exhibits. It’s been kind of neat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.