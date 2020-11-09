Since 1954, Veterans Day has been a day in which American veterans are honored and remembered for their sacrifices. It began as Armistice Day in remembrance of veterans of World War I. It now honors American veterans of all wars, as those who did not come home are remembered alongside those who did.
This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities for Veterans Day in Stillwater are different, but area veterans will be honored nonetheless.
Fairlawn Cemetery
Each year, Fairlawn Cemetery in Stillwater hosts multiple events in which American veterans, especially local veterans, are honored. One of those events annually is during Veterans Day.
Usually, there is a brunch to provide a free breakfast for veterans, but that was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Richard Opdyke with American Legion Post 129 in Stillwater said a ceremony will still be held as usual. At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, flags will be placed along the Avenue of Flags at Fairlawn Cemetery with a ceremony set to begin at 9 a.m.
A 30-minute ceremony will include the Air Force ROTC color guard placing a flag, followed by a few words from the American Legion commander. There will also be a playing of God Bless America, a tribute to POW/MIA and a reciting of That Ragged Old Flag.
The Fairlawn Cemetery Preservation Society will provide free coffee, hot chocolate and finger foods for those in attendance. The flags will be on display until being taken down at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Opdyke said if anyone is interested in volunteering, the help will be welcomed.
“Volunteers can come up and put out flags in the morning. A couple of times, we’ve had some families come out with their kids and help put up flags, and that’s really nice,” Opdyke said. “If it’s inclement weather, we told our members to stay home, because their health is more important than the attendance.”
Stillwater Country Club
The Stillwater Country Club this week will honor 32 members who are veterans of many different wars. Jared Wooten with the Country Club said these veterans will be honored, although not in the same way that was planned due to the ice storm a few weeks ago.
“Each tee has a monument, and we were going to mount the tributes on the monuments,” Wooten said. “Due to the ice storm, the back nine won’t be open.
“We have 32 members who are veterans, and we were going to have 14 holes featuring two veterans and then we had four individuals. For now, we’re going to put them up on the front nine, and the other nine, I think we are going to put them in the clubhouse and on the front doors. Unfortunately, we can’t do what we originally planned because of the ice storm, so we’re just going to have to make do with what we can.”
Wooten said this can serve as a way to honor the veterans by having the other members of the Country Club potentially realizing for the first time that some of their peers are veterans.
“I’ve wanted to do it for years. I’ve seen other golf courses do things where they stencil the names on the tees,” Wooten said. “Unfortunately in Oklahoma, the tees are not green this time a year. So we’re doing something like this instead. I think it’s extremely important. They sacrificed a lot for this country and I thought they ought to be recognized and honored. And most of our 32 that we have are older, and I would say the majority of them saw combat.”
Veterans banquet
The Payne County Republicans are set to host the Celebrating Payne County Veterans Banquet at 6 p.m. tonight at World Harvest Church, 1718 W. Lakeview Road in Stillwater.
All veterans are invited to the banquet, and can RSVP by calling 918-424-5607. The speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Shannon Jordan.
