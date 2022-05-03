The prayerful in Payne County will have two opportunities to attend Thursday’s community National Day of Prayer events in Stillwater.
The first will be noon to 1 p.m. in the Stillwater Church of Christ (821 N Duck) north parking lot. The second will be 7-8 p.m. at the Best Western Cimarron Hotel at 315 N. Husband.
Each event with have multiple people with prayers for family, the country, the military, the local government and other groups.
Prayer leaders in the noon group will include District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas and Maj. Gene. Mastin. Gunnar Diel, a local seventh-grader, and teacher Stacie White will each lead a prayer on behalf of education.
Singing in the noon event will be provided by children from Stillwater Christian and Covenant Community schools along with DC Sounds.
In the evening group, Joe Schrader will be praying for local government, John Chaffin will prayer for county government and John Dickey will prayer for state government. Several other ministers and individuals will also lead in prayers. Music will be provided by DC Sound.
Church of Christ minister Jimie-Wray Mead said he was expecting a big day for prayer after more than 300 people turned up to last year’s event.
“This is a community event, it’s for Payne County to come together as well as our state and nation as we pray for God to bless America,” he said.
For those who wish, they can remain parked in the lot and attend from their cars, and seating will also be provided next to a speaker system in the lot. In the case of rain, the outdoor event will be moved inside to the Church of Christ auditorium.
