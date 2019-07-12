Stillwater is set to host the championship match for the Women’s Premier Soccer League next week.
Neal Patterson Stadium at Oklahoma State University will welcome four teams after regional winners are produced this weekend.
Four regional semifinals will be played Saturday across the country. A regional champion will be determined Sunday. The four regions produce the championship semifinal, which begins Friday at Neal Patterson Stadium. Matches will be played 6 and 8 p.m. Friday. The title game will be played noon July 21.
Fortuna Tulsa, the closest local WPSL squad in the playoffs, is playing Salvo SC Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota. The winner plays the winner of a match between Utah Royals FC Reserve and Fire & Ice to determine who will make it to Stillwater.
A weekend pass can be purchased for $15. Adult tickets are $10. Youth tickets are $5. Gates open an hour before kickoff. For more information, check out WPSLsoccer.com
2019 WPSL Playoff Schedule
All Times Central
EAST REGION (Motor City FC — Ultimate Soccer Arena: Pontiac, Michigan)
Semifinals: Saturday, July 13
Chicago Red Stars Reserves vs. NJ Wizards SC Cedar Stars: 8 a.m.
Motor City FC vs. Torch FC: 10 a.m.
Finals: Sunday, July 14
Semifinal winners: Noon
CENTRAL REGION (Salvo SC — Reynolds Field, University of Northwestern: St. Paul, Minnesota)
Semifinals: Saturday, July 13
Fortuna Tulsa vs. Salvo SC: 1 p.m.
Utah Royals FC Reserves vs. Fire & Ice: 3:30 p.m.
Finals: Sunday, July 14
Semifinal winners: 2 p.m
SOUTH REGION (Pensacola FC — University of West Florida: Pensacola, Florida)
Semifinals: Saturday, July 13
Pensacola FC vs. FC Surge, 9 a.m.
Charlotte Eagles vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, 11 a.m.
Finals: Sunday, July 14
Semifinal winners: 1 p.m.
WEST REGION (FC Golden State — Rio Hondo College: Whittier, California)
Semifinals: Saturday, July 13
California Storm vs. FC Golden State, 11 a.m.
San Diego SeaLions vs. Seattle Sounders Women, 1 p.m.
Finals: Sunday, July 14
Semifinal winners: 3 p.m.
WPSL CHAMPIONSHIP (Neal Patterson Stadium: Stillwater, Oklahoma)
Semifinals: Friday, July 19
Semifinal No. 1, 6 p.m.
Semifinal No. 2, 8 p.m.
Finals: Sunday, July 21
Semifinal winners: Noon
