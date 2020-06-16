The hospitality industry as a whole has taken a hit ever since the coronavirus pandemic reared its ugly head, but the hotel industry in Stillwater might be in the worst shape.
“It’s been challenging to say the least because we’re so tied, being in Stillwater, to the university,” said Joe Martin, owner and operator of Hampton Inn & Suites Stillwater. “When the university shut down operations, it just had a ripple effect that was overcome because there just weren’t that many reasons for people to come to Stillwater.”
And that’s just the issue.
Unlike most hotels, where there’s consistent traffic for various reasons, Stillwater hotels are more contingent on Oklahoma State University being open.
Whether it’s football games, the NCAA Tennis Championship that was supposed to be held in Stillwater or any other event, that traffic is taken away from Stillwater.
As a result, hotels in Stillwater have suffered.
“From the business perspective, it’s a very tough blow for our local hotel industry to see business down that much,” Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said. “We’re hopeful that we’re going to see some events over the summer and in the fall as the economy comes back to bring those numbers back up. From the business perspective, it’s a very difficult time for them.”
But hotels haven’t been hung out dry.
The Hampton Inn & Suites has received aid from the government through the Payment Protection Program, which offers loans to small businesses during this tumultuous time.
That money helped Martin’s hotel stay afloat.
“We never ceased operations, we continued to employ the same people that we had, most at reduced hours,” Martin said. “Certain levels of management continued to work their normal schedules. But the assistance we received certainly was very timely.”
One of the most impactful parts is that the loan will be forgiven if the Hampton Inn & Suites follows specified guidelines, which Martin said includes using a large portion of that loan for payroll, keeping payroll the same, headcount the same and other similar measures.
But even with that, there are some workers who might not feel safe considering the current conditions.
“We haven’t experienced much of that,” Martin said. “And a lot of it is that we’ve provided masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and anything and most everything that our employees would desire in order to work in such an environment. Certainly, those who were fearful, we allowed them to not come to work without penalty.”
And that’s a large part of it. The Hampton Inn & Suites is not only following the CDC’s guidelines, it’s involved in a Hilton program called CleanStay.
The national program, which has heavy ties with Lysol and the Mayo Clinic, is putting forward better cleaning practices.
“It’s very comprehensive in terms of how we’re cleaning, what we’re cleaning, how often we’re cleaning,” Martin said. “The level of cleanliness, we felt like we already, in our normal practices, certainly held a very high standard, but this takes it up a few notches.”
The hotel is taking precautions to make sure things are safe, but to get profits back up, it’s going to be critical for OSU to start back up in the fall.
“We have a unique product that’s not still sitting on the shelf, that can’t still be sold for those dates,” Martin said. “A room that we don’t sell tonight, we won’t ever sell.”
And that’s the core issue. Restaurants can adapt, they can do delivery or takeout, but hotels can’t.
So it bears the question: how much more can hotels take before this becomes too much?
“That’s a very difficult question,” Martin said. “I would guess a lot of that would be tied to many factors including what debt service a hotel has and what kind of relief they’re able to secure from their lender on that part of their obligations. It couldn’t extend much further and longer than it has without very severe consequences.”
