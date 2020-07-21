Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a house was moved nine blocks through town to a new location.
The house was located at 417 S. West Street and moved to the area of 9th Avenue and Duncan St.
Former State Representative Cory Williams said, he bought the lot a few years back at a sheriff's auction. The house that was formerly on the lot was knocked down because it was abandoned and not kept up.
Williams considered building a new house but instead decided to relocate a house with potential.
" A lot of the older homes have character, but they are getting knocked down," Williams said.
Williams said this has been a process, but the actual relocation of the house only took a few hours.
Due to the rain the relocation of the house was stalled, because numerous factors played into reloacting the house.
"The lot we were moving to was sitting there like a giant puddle," Williams said.
Beyl-Davenport House Moving Co Inc assisted in the removal and relocation of the house.
Williams plans to have this as a rent house, that will possibly be available in the spring of 2021.
